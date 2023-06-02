Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Wild ‘N Out’ star Ms Jacky Oh! passes away at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Wild ‘n Out Star Ms Jacky Oh! Passes Away at 32

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of former Wild ‘n Out star, Jacky Oh, also known as Jacklyn Smith, who passed away at the age of 32. The tragic news was announced on the show’s official Instagram page.

Jacky Oh’s Impact on Wild ‘n Out

Jacky Oh was a part of the hit show Wild ‘n Out for five seasons, where she showcased her comedic skills and left a lasting impression on the show’s creators and fans. She was also known for her modeling work on social media, which caught the attention of show creator Nick Cannon.

Despite her departure from Wild ‘n Out, Jacky Oh continued to be a beloved figure, with a YouTube channel that had 819,000 followers. She also ventured into real estate and recently launched a lip gloss line.

Condolences from BET Media Group

A spokesperson from BET Media Group released a statement expressing their condolences to Jacky Oh’s family, her partner DC Young Fly, and her Wild ‘n Out family. The cause of death is yet to be announced, but several outlets reported that she was in Miami for a “mommy makeover” at the time of her passing.

A Heartbreaking Loss for DC Young Fly and Their Children

Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly, who met during her time on Wild ‘n Out, shared three children, Nova, Nala, and Prince. The news of her passing reportedly reached DC Young Fly while he was filming new episodes of Wild ‘n Out in Atlanta.

As the entertainment industry and fans mourn the loss of Jacky Oh, we offer our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Jacklyn Smith.

News Source : Newsner English

Source Link :‘Wild ‘N Out’ star Ms Jacky Oh! dies aged 32 – rest in peace/