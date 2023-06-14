Dead – Death – Obituary News : Willi Ninja: Life, Legacy, and Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Willi Ninja Wikipedia, Wiki, Cause of Death, Youtube, Movies, Age, Net Worth, Wife, Funeral, Wiki
Willi Ninja was an American dancer and choreographer known as the father of vogue. He was a gay man who often performed with various dance groups and worked as a choreographer. In 1989, he appeared in Malcolm McLaren’s single “Deep in Vogue” music video. Willi was an important figure in LGBTQ studies, gender studies, and performance studies because of his nonconforming and subversive gender expression as an artist. His presence is described in the book Black Sexualities by Juan Battle and Sandra L. Barnes.
Willi Ninja’s Personal Information
- Name: Willi Ninja
- Nickname: Will y
- Age: 45 years
- Date of Birth: April 12, 1961
- Religion: Christian
- Nationality: American
- Place of Birth: Long Island Jewish Medical Center, New York, USA
- Hometown: Queens, New York, USA
Willi Ninja’s Physical Stats
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches
- Weight: about 90 kg
- Eye color: Black
- Hair color: Black
Willi Ninja’s Education Level
- School: Local high school
- College or University: A famous university
- Academic Level: Graduated
Willi Ninja’s Family
- Father: He leaked
- Mother: Esther leak
- Siblings: Cyd Charisse
- Children: Boy: Unknown Girl: Unknown
Willi Ninja’s Marital Status
- Marital Status: Unmarried
- Name of Life Partner: Unknown
Willi Ninja’s Net Worth
- Net Worth in Dollars: 5 million dollars
- Wage: Unknown
Willi Ninja’s Social Media Accounts
- Instagram: Click here
- Facebook: Click here
- Twitter: Click here
- YouTube: Click here
News on Willi Ninja
Willi Ninja was a renowned dancer and choreographer known for pioneering the representation and acceptance of black LGBTQ+ people in the 1980s and 1990s. His creation, “Ninja’s Iconic House,” is still active to this day. Willi is known as the “Godfather of Voguing,” a style of dance. He spent his adult years in Flushing, Queens, and his mother supported his identity and encouraged his passion for dance. Willi created revolutionary new dance styles influenced by martial arts and Egyptian hieroglyphs and appeared in films, music videos, and high-profile runway events worldwide. Both Madonna and Jean-Paul Gaultier were influenced by his movement. Willi also played a key role in eradicating the stigma associated with the disease by becoming one of the first individuals to campaign against HIV/AIDS during a drag dance.
