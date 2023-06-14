Dead – Death – Obituary News : Willi Ninja: Life, Legacy, and Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Willi Ninja Wikipedia, Wiki, Cause of Death, Youtube, Movies, Age, Net Worth, Wife, Funeral, Wiki

Willi Ninja was an American dancer and choreographer known as the father of vogue. He was a gay man who often performed with various dance groups and worked as a choreographer. In 1989, he appeared in Malcolm McLaren’s single “Deep in Vogue” music video. Willi was an important figure in LGBTQ studies, gender studies, and performance studies because of his nonconforming and subversive gender expression as an artist. His presence is described in the book Black Sexualities by Juan Battle and Sandra L. Barnes.

Willi Ninja’s Personal Information

Name: Willi Ninja

Willi Ninja Nickname: Will y

Will y Age: 45 years

45 years Date of Birth: April 12, 1961

April 12, 1961 Religion: Christian

Christian Nationality: American

American Place of Birth: Long Island Jewish Medical Center, New York, USA

Long Island Jewish Medical Center, New York, USA Hometown: Queens, New York, USA

Willi Ninja’s Physical Stats

Height: 6 feet 3 inches

6 feet 3 inches Weight: about 90 kg

about 90 kg Eye color: Black

Black Hair color: Black

Willi Ninja’s Education Level

School: Local high school

Local high school College or University: A famous university

A famous university Academic Level: Graduated

Willi Ninja’s Family

Father: He leaked

He leaked Mother: Esther leak

Esther leak Siblings: Cyd Charisse

Cyd Charisse Children: Boy: Unknown Girl: Unknown

Willi Ninja’s Marital Status

Marital Status: Unmarried

Unmarried Name of Life Partner: Unknown

Willi Ninja’s Net Worth

Net Worth in Dollars: 5 million dollars

5 million dollars Wage: Unknown

Willi Ninja’s Social Media Accounts

News on Willi Ninja

Willi Ninja was a renowned dancer and choreographer known for pioneering the representation and acceptance of black LGBTQ+ people in the 1980s and 1990s. His creation, “Ninja’s Iconic House,” is still active to this day. Willi is known as the “Godfather of Voguing,” a style of dance. He spent his adult years in Flushing, Queens, and his mother supported his identity and encouraged his passion for dance. Willi created revolutionary new dance styles influenced by martial arts and Egyptian hieroglyphs and appeared in films, music videos, and high-profile runway events worldwide. Both Madonna and Jean-Paul Gaultier were influenced by his movement. Willi also played a key role in eradicating the stigma associated with the disease by becoming one of the first individuals to campaign against HIV/AIDS during a drag dance.

Related Biographies

Willi Ninja Wikipedia Willi Ninja Cause of Death Willi Ninja Youtube Willi Ninja Movies Willi Ninja Age

News Source : NEWSTARS Education

Source Link :Willi Ninja Wikipedia, Wiki, Cause of Death, Youtube, Movies, Age, net Worth, Wife, Funeral, Wiki/