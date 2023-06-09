Dead – Death – Obituary News : Willi Ninja’s Death Date?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Willi Ninja Death: When Did Willi Ninja Die?

Who was Willi Ninja?

William Roscoe Leake, known as Willi Ninja, was an influential American dancer and choreographer recognized for his role in the documentary film Paris Is Burning. Ninja, who was a gay man and widely regarded as the godfather of voguing, emerged as a prominent figure in Harlem’s drag ball culture.

Early Life and Career

Born at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, Willi Ninja was a self-taught dancer who mastered the voguing style by his twenties. He had a mixed racial ancestry, claiming Irish, Cherokee, and Asian heritage alongside his Black mother. While Ninja didn’t invent voguing, he refined and elevated the dance form with his clean, precise movements, reaching an exceptional level.

Paris Is Burning and Mainstream Success

Director Jennie Livingston discovered Ninja and prominently featured him in Paris Is Burning, which propelled his career forward. Following the film’s success, he performed with various dance troupes and took on choreography assignments. In 1989, Willi Ninja gained further exposure when he starred in the music video for Malcolm McLaren’s song “Deep in Vogue,” which sampled footage from the unfinished Paris Is Burning. This brought voguing into the mainstream, and it received even more attention a year later when Madonna released her chart-topping song “Vogue.”

Later Career and Legacy

Ninja’s later endeavors involved runway modeling for Jean-Paul Gaultier, performing with dance companies under Karole Armitage, and providing instruction to Paris Hilton on refining her walk. He even opened a modeling agency called Elements of Ninja in 2004. Ninja also made notable appearances in the documentaries Paris is Burning (1990) and How Do I Look (2006).

Death

Willi Ninja died on September 2, 2006, in New York City. He was a pioneer of voguing and a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire dancers and artists today.

