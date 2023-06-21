Dead – Death – Obituary News : William Buchholz Passes Away in Watertown, WI

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dr. William Buchholz: A Legacy of Kindness and Compassion

The news of William Buchholz passing away has been all over the news and the Internet. In Watertown and beyond, William Buchholz was a well-known and talented dentist. His kindness and empathy put the sick at rest. Even the most anxious patients would be calmed by William as he made going to the dentist an experience based on trust, compassion, and understanding. William’s passion for learning and being current in dentistry was evident throughout his career. He worked hard to hone his abilities and provide the finest treatment possible for his patients.

William Buchholz Obituary: Family Mourns The Loss

With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we relay the news of the passing of Dr. William Buchholz, a remarkable dentist, beloved family member, and influential advocate for oral health. William Buchholz departed this world on June 14, 2023, in a plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin, leaving behind a legacy of exceptional dental care and a profound impact on the lives he touched. It was reported that he was piloting that plane, and the accident also took the life of his 8-year-old grandson Colin Strebe. His patients, family, friends, and the community he served will all miss him dearly.

Born on December 25, 1949, in the city he called home, Dr. William grew up with an unwavering passion for medicine and a natural talent for dental care. With unwavering determination, he pursued his dream of becoming a dentist. He graduated with honors from the prestigious Watertown High School. He studied at the Marquette University of Dentistry, earning his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree in 1975. Dr. William founded Family Dental Practice in Watertown, which he owned and ran for over forty years. Likewise, he loved going to his cabin in the north of Wisconsin. He shared this affection with his grandchild. They were on their way to the cabin when the crash occurred.

Rest in peace, dear Dr. William. May your soul find eternal peace and your legacy live on, reminding us of the power of a caring heart and a beautiful smile.

William Buchholz Death Cause

In a devastating turn of events, William Buchholz, a loving grandfather, and his cherished 8-year-old grandson met an untimely demise in a plane crash on June 14, 2023. The news sent shockwaves through the community as they mourned the loss of a man known for his kindness, adventurous spirit, and deep love for his family.

William and his grandson were on a journey that was supposed to be an exciting excursion. Sadly, it turned tragic shortly after takeoff when their small aircraft had unanticipated technical problems. The jet sadly crashed to the ground, killing everyone on board despite the pilot’s valiant attempts to recover control.

William Buchholz was a steady source of support for his family and enthusiastically embraced all of life’s experiences. He possessed his pilot’s license for years and had a deep-seated enthusiasm for flying. Likewise, he frequently flew, bringing his loved ones along to share his passion for flying. It’s unfortunate that this joy-filled devotion resulted in this tragic disaster.

Authorities are still looking into what caused the mechanical breakdown that resulted in the fatal disaster, and their investigation into the jet crash is ongoing. Following this tragedy, the neighborhood is working together to remember William Buchholz and his grandson’s memory by keeping them in their prayers and thoughts at this trying time.

