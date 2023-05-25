Dead – Death – Obituary News : William Carder Passes Away: Obituary Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering William Carder: A Tribute to a Beloved Husband, Father, and Veteran

The city of Hartsville, South Carolina mourns the loss of Mr. William Lamar Carder, who passed away on May 23, 2023, at the age of 52. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Mr. Carder was a loving husband, father, and skilled craftsman who left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

Early Life and Interests

William was born in Kershaw, South Carolina and treasured spending time with his family, especially his beloved puppy, Lizzy. He had a passion for building and fabricating, spending hours in his workshop creating one-of-a-kind products for his own enjoyment. In addition, he was skilled at repairing cars and had a deep interest in automobiles.

Family and Personal Life

William is survived by his wife of 15 years and high school sweetheart, Doris “LeAnn” Carder, and his children, Christain William Carder, Courtney LeAnn Carder, and Emma Channing Johnson, all of Hartsville. He also leaves behind a stepson, Brandon Scott Sox, who resides in Chapin. William was married to Doris “LeAnn” Carder for 15 years, his high school sweetheart. Sadly, his daughter Becky Marlene Carder, his parents, and both of his sisters, Cathy Casey and Patricia Gaskins, preceded him in death.

Service and Legacy

William’s funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Chapel of Norton Funeral Home, with Reverend Charles McLendon officiating. Following the service, the family will gather at the funeral home to pay their respects and reconnect with friends. The Norton Funeral Home & Crematory, a reputable business in the local community, will be overseeing the service.

As we say goodbye to William, we remember his dedication to his family, his passion for craftsmanship, and his service to our country. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his legacy will live on through the memories he created and the impact he made on those around him.

