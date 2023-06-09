Dead – Death – Obituary News : William Hampton Passes Away: Death Cause Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering William Hampton: A Legal Titan

William P. Hampton, a prominent attorney from Bloomfield Hills, passed away on August 24, 2022, at the age of 84. His family was caring for him at the time of his passing. Hampton had a distinguished legal career spanning over 58 years, during which he served as a state legislator, circuit judge for Oakland County, and judge for the court system in Oakland County.

A Legacy of Service

Hampton was widely regarded as the “dean of municipal lawyers in Michigan,” and he served as the representative for Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Township, West Bloomfield Township, and Auburn Hills for over 40 years. He received numerous awards for his contributions to the legal profession, including the Distinguished Municipal Attorneys Award from the Michigan Association of Municipal Attorneys and the Michael Franck Award from the Michigan State Bar.

Respected by Peers and Colleagues

Hampton was a member of the American College of Trial Lawyers and the American Bar Association and was profiled in the publication Best Lawyers in America multiple times. His peers and colleagues in the legal community held him in high esteem, recognizing his professionalism and remarkable commitment to the advancement of the Association.

Family and Friends Left to Mourn

Hampton is survived by his wife Lanie Anderson, his three children Mary Mulvenon (and her husband James), William Bradley Hampton, and Sarah Bielman (and her husband Karl), and his four grandchildren. His passing leaves a void in the legal community, but his legacy of service and dedication will continue to inspire future generations of lawyers.

Farewell to a Legal Titan

William Hampton’s passing is a great loss to the legal profession and the community he served for over five decades. His contributions to the legal field have left an indelible mark, and his memory will be cherished by his family, friends, and colleagues. Rest in peace, Judge Hampton.

William Hampton Lee’s Summit MO William Hampton Obituary William Hampton Death Cause Recent Obituaries William Hampton Funeral Services

News Source : recent obits

Source Link :William Hampton Obituary Lee’s Summit MO, William Hampton Has Died – Death Cause – recent obits/