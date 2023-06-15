Dead – Death – Obituary News : William Hart’s Death at Age 77: The Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Delfonics Founder and Lead Vocalist William Hart Dies at 77

The music industry mourns the loss of William Hart, the founder and lead vocalist of The Delfonics. Hart passed away on Thursday, July 14, at the age of 77 due to complications from surgery. According to TMZ, Hart had respiratory problems after the operation which eventually led to his death.

Origins of The Delfonics

The Delfonics were formed in Philadelphia in the 1960s, with the original lineup consisting of Randy Cain, William Hart, and his brother Wilbert. The group rose to fame with a string of hit singles, including “Ready or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide from Love)”, “I’m Sorry”, “La-La (It means I love you)”, and “Didn’t I surprise you (this time)?”.

Success and Challenges

The Delfonics enjoyed immense popularity in the late 1960s and early 1970s, winning a Grammy for Best R&B Performance for their song “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time)” in 1971. However, their success dwindled in the late 1970s, leading to a falling out between William and Wilbert. The two eventually broke up to start their own versions of The Delfonics.

Legacy and Recognition

The Delfonics have been recognized for their contributions to the music industry, with their induction into the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 2014. Their timeless hits continue to be celebrated and enjoyed by music lovers worldwide.

A Final Tribute

William Hart’s death has left a void in the music industry, and his family, friends, and fans mourn his loss. Let us keep his family in our thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult time.

Rest in peace, William Hart.

News Source : NEWSTARS Education

Source Link :William Hart Died At 77: The Cause Of The Singer’s Death/