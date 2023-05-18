Dead – Death – Obituary News : William Weigel Passes Away: Death Cause & Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering William Weigel: A Teacher and Aquatics Director

The aquatics community is mourning the loss of William “Bill” Weigel, who passed away recently after serving as the aquatics director at the Roy K. Harkness Community Pool in Middlesex, New Jersey for over 40 years. Bill was a lifelong teacher, and his impact on the pool and its programs will be felt for years to come.

A Legacy of Teaching and Saving Lives

Bill’s career in aquatics spanned several decades, during which he held positions as a lifeguard and swim instructor. However, his most significant contribution was his role as the aquatics director at the Roy K. Harkness Community Pool. During his tenure, Bill’s vision for the facility led to the creation of programs like the water slide and wading pool for children.

Bill’s passion for teaching extended beyond the pool deck. He taught countless individuals how to save lives and how to protect themselves while in and around water. His dedication to education earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and students alike.

A Grateful Community

Bill’s impact on the aquatics community in Middlesex, New Jersey cannot be overstated. The Middlesex Community Pool, as it is now known, stands as a testament to his vision and dedication to teaching. The facility has become known as the “hidden gem” of the community, thanks in no small part to Bill’s contributions.

During this difficult time, the community is thinking of and praying for Bill’s family. His legacy as a teacher and aquatics director will continue to be felt for generations to come.

A Final Farewell

William “Bill” Weigel will be dearly missed by his colleagues, students, and the entire aquatics community. His passion for teaching and his vision for the Roy K. Harkness Community Pool will continue to inspire those who follow in his footsteps. Rest in peace, Bill.

