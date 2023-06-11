Dead – Death – Obituary News : Wine pioneer Fred Franzia dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Fred Franzia: Creator of Two Buck Chuck

The wine industry lost a legend as Fred Franzia, the creator of Two Buck Chuck, passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 79. Franzia was a pioneer in the wine industry and will always be remembered for his contributions to making wine accessible to everyone.

Franzia was born into a viticulture family in California and started working in the family winery after graduation. In 1973, he founded the Bronco Wine Company, which now controls around 50,000 acres of vineyards in California’s Central Valley and produces approximately 61 million gallons of wine each year. While Franzia entered the wine market to make money, he decided to keep things affordable for everyone.

In 1995, Franzia purchased the Charles Shaw label from Napa Valley Vineyards and created Two Buck Chuck, which quickly became a household name due to its affordable price of $1.99 per bottle. Two Buck Chuck became one of the fastest-growing liquor companies in history, having sold more than 5 million cases and over 60 million bottles with annual sales of $100 million.

Franzia’s net worth is estimated to be more than $25 million, but his legacy goes beyond his wealth. He believed that wine should be enjoyed and drunk at every American table, and he worked tirelessly to make that vision a reality. Franzia’s business prowess and passion for his family and company will always be remembered.

Despite his success, Franzia faced legal issues in 1993 when he and Bronco were accused of conspiring to sell cheap grapes for between $100 and $200 a ton. They pleaded not guilty and were fined $2.5 million and $500,000, respectively.

Franzia leaves behind five children, 14 grandchildren, a brother, and two sisters. He will be missed by his family, friends, and the wine industry as a whole.

In conclusion, Fred Franzia was a visionary who revolutionized the wine industry by making it accessible to everyone. He will always be remembered as the creator of Two Buck Chuck and a pioneer in the wine industry. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of winemakers and entrepreneurs who believe in making quality products affordable for all. Rest in peace, Fred Franzia.

News Source : HIS Education

Source Link :Fred Franzia A Two Buck Chuck Wine Creator Passed Away At The Age Of 79/