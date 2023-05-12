Dead – Death – Obituary News : Wisconsin student killed while boarding school bus

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes as Student Dies While Trying to Board School Bus

A routine school day turned into a heart-wrenching tragedy on Friday morning when a student lost their life in a school bus accident. The incident occurred in Reedsburg, Wis., where a student was struck by a pickup truck while attempting to get onto the school bus. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news, leaving the community in shock and grief.

According to the officials, the school bus had stopped along State Hwy. 23/33, near Northwoods Drive, at around 7:30 a.m. The student had not yet boarded when a Ford F-250 traveling in the same direction came up from behind the bus. The driver failed to slow down in time and swerved to the right to avoid the bus, but to no avail. The pickup truck collided with the right side of the bus and then hit the student, who was crossing the driveway at the time.

Despite the first responders’ efforts to save the student’s life, they were pronounced dead at the scene. The tragedy left the entire community in shock, with the School District of Reedsburg expressing their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the student. The district also announced that it would provide support and resources to the families involved.

None of the students on the bus were injured in the accident. They were taken to Webb Middle School to be reunited with their families. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The authorities have not released the names of anyone involved in the accident pending notification of the family.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of school buses and the need for more stringent measures to prevent such accidents. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that school buses are the safest mode of transportation for children, with fewer than one percent of all fatal crashes involving school buses. However, even one such incident is one too many.

In recent years, several states have passed legislation to improve school bus safety, including the installation of stop-arm cameras to catch drivers who fail to stop for school buses. The cameras have led to an increase in the number of tickets issued to violators, but some safety advocates believe that more needs to be done to enforce the laws and protect the children.

Moreover, the NHTSA recommends that all school buses be equipped with seat belts to better protect students in the event of an accident. While some states have mandated seat belts on school buses, others have yet to follow suit due to cost concerns. However, safety advocates argue that the benefits of seat belts far outweigh the costs and that the lives of children should not be compromised.

The tragic accident in Reedsburg has once again highlighted the need for greater awareness and action to improve school bus safety. It is a reminder that accidents can happen at any time, and that it is our collective responsibility to do everything we can to prevent them. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the student who lost their life in this tragic incident.

News Source : https://www.kktv.com

Source Link :Student dies after being hit by truck while boarding school bus in Wisconsin/