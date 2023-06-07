Dead – Death – Obituary News : Woman accused of faking husband’s death in Odisha train crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Woman in trouble for faking husband’s death in train accident for compensation cash

A woman from Maniabanda in Cuttack district, identified as Gitanjali Datta, is in trouble for attempting to fake her husband’s death in the Balasore train accident for compensation cash announced by the state government and Railways. The incident took place on June 2, when the Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches. Sadly, 288 people died in the accident and more than 1,200 were injured.

Gitanjali Datta had claimed that her husband, Bijay Datta, had died in the accident and had even identified a body as her husband’s. However, after verification of documents, it was found that her claim was false. Though police let her go with a warning, trouble started after her husband filed a complaint at Maniabandha police station. The woman has now gone into hiding fearing arrest, police said.

Police said the couple has been living separately for the last 13 years. Bijay has demanded stringent action against Gitanjali for attempting to grab public money and also faking his death. Maniabanda police station in-charge Basant Kumar Satpathy said police have asked Gitanjali’s husband to lodge a complaint at Bahanaga police station in Balasore district as the incident took place there.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary PK Jena asked the Railways and Odisha police to take stringent action against people making fake claimants over bodies. Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of the deceased while Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh. On the other hand, the Railway Ministry has declared Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of those who died in the accident.

In conclusion, the woman’s attempt to fake her husband’s death for compensation cash is a shameful and criminal act. It is not only an attempt to grab public money but also a disrespect to the families of the deceased who have lost their loved ones in the tragic accident. The authorities must take stringent action against such individuals to prevent any further such incidents in the future. It is important to remember that compensation money is not a means to enrich oneself but a means to support the families of those who have lost their lives.

