Dead – Death – Obituary News : Woman arrested for death of Kim Kardashian lookalike in buttocks injection

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A 50-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of OnlyFans model Christina Ashten Gourkani, who was known for her striking resemblance to reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Gourkani, also known as Ashten G, died on April 20 at the age of 34 after suffering cardiac arrest. Vivian Gomez was arrested within hours of landing at Fort Lauderdale Airport, near her Florida home. Gomez now faces extradition to California, where she faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license resulting in great bodily harm.

According to California District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, Gomez allegedly gave Gourkani “several injections” of silicone in her buttocks in a hotel room in Burlingame. Gourkani underwent the procedure in a bid to look like her idol, Kardashian. The family of Gourkani, who had over 600,000 Instagram followers at the time of her death, have since established a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

A statement from the family described the heart-wrenching moment they received the phone call that shattered their world forever. They described Gourkani as a “caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone’s face she crossed paths with”. The family spokesperson also described the “living nightmare” of watching Christina’s health decline following her cardiac arrest. They ended the tribute by saying that “Christina Ashten Gourkani will forever be our guardian angel”.

The incident has sparked concern among social media users, with many expressing their sadness and fears about the dangers of cosmetic surgery. Fellow model, Mary Magdalene, wrote on social media that although she did not know Gourkani personally, her death was a tragedy, and it highlighted the risks that come with cosmetic surgery. She also added that it was scary because you never know when you will die from a risky surgery.

The tragic death of Christina Ashten Gourkani highlights the risks associated with cosmetic surgery and the importance of ensuring that those performing the procedures are qualified and licensed to do so. It also highlights the need for individuals to be cautious and fully informed before undergoing any cosmetic procedures. While it may be tempting to try to emulate the looks of celebrities and influencers, it is important to remember that everyone is unique, and what works for one person may not work for another.

The family of Christina Ashten Gourkani will forever mourn her loss, and her death should serve as a reminder to all of us that life is precious, and we should always put our health and well-being first. In the end, it is not how we look or how much money we have that matters, but how we live our lives and the impact we have on others. Christina Ashten Gourkani may be gone, but her legacy will live on forever, inspiring others to live their lives to the fullest and to always be true to themselves.

Illegal buttock injections Plastic surgery gone wrong Black market cosmetic procedures Dangerous cosmetic treatments Risks of unlicensed cosmetic practitioners

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Woman arrested over Kim Kardashian lookalike’s death after buttocks injection/