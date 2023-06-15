Dead – Death – Obituary News : Woman dies in Red Sea diving ship fire in Egypt

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Christina Quinn: Remembering a Dedicated NHS Worker and Hospice Chair

The tragic death of Christina Quinn has left her family and friends devastated. Quinn, who had a long and dedicated career in the NHS, died in Egypt after a dive boat caught fire. The loss of such a remarkable woman has left a hole in the hearts of many who knew her.

A spokesperson for her family described Quinn as a “sister, daughter, wife, aunty, friend, and rock to many”. She was a compassionate and hardworking individual who dedicated her life to helping others. Her loss will be felt deeply by those she touched throughout her life.

Quinn was also a chair of St Luke’s Trustees, a hospice that provides end-of-life care to those in need. Charles Hackett, the current chair of the Trustees, spoke highly of Quinn’s contributions during her six years of voluntary service. He stated that she was “incredibly passionate” about the hospice and its role in the community it served.

During her tenure, Quinn gained the “respect, trust, and appreciation” of her colleagues through her tireless efforts. She was a shining example of what it meant to be a leader, always putting the needs of others before her own.

The loss of such a dedicated and compassionate individual has left a profound impact on the hospice and the broader community. Hackett notes that she will be deeply missed, and that “our hearts go out to her family and close friends at this tragic time.”

Quinn’s passing was part of a larger tragedy that occurred in Egypt when a dive boat caught fire in the Red Sea. Three British passengers, including Quinn, lost their lives in the incident. The boat, named ‘Hurricane’, was accommodating a group of 15 qualified divers who had planned to stay on board for a week.

According to a spokesperson for Tornado Marine Fleet, the company that owns the boat, the fire broke out during a diving briefing at Elphinstone Reef. Twelve divers were participating in the briefing at the time, while those who did not participate in the dive were missing.

The incident has left many in shock and mourning for the loss of life. Scuba Travel, the tour operator responsible for the trip, expressed its condolences to the families and friends of those affected. The company is working closely with the authorities to determine the cause of the fire.

Quinn’s legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched during her career in the NHS and her work with St Luke’s Hospice. She was a shining example of what it meant to be a compassionate and dedicated individual, and her loss will be felt deeply by those who knew her.

As we come to terms with the tragedy that has occurred, we must remember the incredible contributions Quinn made during her lifetime. We must honor her memory by continuing to work towards a better world, one that is filled with compassion, dedication, and love. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire us all.

