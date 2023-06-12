Dead – Death – Obituary News : Woman dies in scooter collision

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Woman’s life lost in road accident in Badhera village of Haroli

A woman lost her life in a road accident in Badhera village of Haroli. According to the information, Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Lahual, complained to the police that he was in Badhera with his wife on Sunday when a scooter rider from Haroli hit his wife while crossing the road. The woman lost her life on the spot.

Police investigation

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police team reached the spot and started the investigation. Sunil Sankhyan, in-charge of Haroli police station, confirmed the incident and said that immediate action will be taken against the accused.

Increasing road accidents in Haroli

Haroli has seen an increase in road accidents in recent years. Lack of proper traffic management, reckless driving, and poor condition of roads are some of the major reasons behind these accidents. The local administration and police have been trying to tackle this issue, but more steps need to be taken to ensure the safety of the people.

Steps to prevent road accidents

To prevent road accidents, it is important to take the following measures:

Proper traffic management

Strict enforcement of traffic rules

Maintenance and repair of roads

Education and awareness campaigns for drivers and pedestrians

Installation of speed-breakers and traffic signals at accident-prone areas

By taking these steps, we can reduce the number of road accidents and ensure the safety of the people. It is important for the local administration, police, and the public to work together to achieve this goal.

Conclusion

The road accident in Badhera village of Haroli is a tragic incident that highlights the need for better traffic management and road safety measures. The loss of a life is a great loss to the family and the community. It is important for us to take steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Scooter accidents in India Women’s safety and transportation in India Road safety regulations in India Fatalities in two-wheeler accidents in India Government initiatives to improve road safety in India

News Source : punjabkesari

Source Link :स्कूटी की टक्कर से महिला की मौत/