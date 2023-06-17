Dead – Death – Obituary News : Woman from Plainville, MA Loses Battle Against Neuroblastoma After 26 Months

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malia Jusczyk Obituary – Death: Plainville, Massachusetts Woman, Malia Jusczyk Died After 26 Months of Battle Against Neuroblastoma

Malia Jusczyk tragically lost her battle with recurrent neuroblastoma on June 14, 2023, at roughly 4:40 PM, following a 26-month valiant struggle. Malia Jusczyk, the daughter of Megan and Glen Jusczyk, lived in Plainville, Massachusetts. Malia was a badass! She defended her little brother Kole while playing softball, soccer, and both. She was a wonderful baker! At the age of 14, winning “The Greatest Baker”! She adored her family and life. and her pals.

Tributes and Condolences

On social media, Malia has received tributes from friends and family. “Our Cougar Community has heavy hearts tonight with the passing of incoming freshman Malia Jusczyk ’27,” said Tri-County Sports Boosters. How grateful we are that she decided to become a part of our group. Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you. Please accept our heartfelt condolences. Feel free to drop condolence messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased, as it will go a very long way at this difficult time of theirs.

Malia’s Brave Battle

Malia’s battle with neuroblastoma was a long and difficult one. She was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 12. Despite undergoing numerous rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, the cancer returned. Malia never gave up, and her family and friends were always by her side, cheering her on.

Malia’s courage and strength throughout her battle with neuroblastoma have been an inspiration to many. Despite the pain and suffering she endured, Malia never lost her positive attitude and infectious smile. She continued to live her life to the fullest, pursuing her passions and spending time with the people she loved.

A Life Well-Lived

Although Malia’s life was cut short by neuroblastoma, she lived a life that was full of love, laughter, and adventure. She was a beloved daughter, sister, friend, and member of her community. Malia will always be remembered for her bravery, kindness, and infectious spirit.

Rest in peace, Malia. Your memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved you.

