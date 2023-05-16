Dead – Death – Obituary News : Woman in coma for 31 years from car crash dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

After 31 years in a coma, Miriam Farina has passed away due to pleural effusion at the San Bassiano hospital. Her husband, Angelo Farina, had stayed by her side throughout her coma and spoke of his relief that she was finally at peace.

The couple had been married for only a year and a half when tragedy struck. They lived together in San Giuseppe di Cassola and had many plans for their future, including starting a family. However, fate had other plans, and Miriam was involved in a car crash that left her in a coma for over three decades.

Angelo never gave up hope for his wife’s recovery. He spoke to her every day, read to her, and played her favorite music. He even decorated her hospital room with her favorite flowers and photographs of their life together.

Angelo’s dedication and love for his wife inspired many people worldwide. He became a symbol of true love and devotion, showing that love can withstand even the toughest of challenges. His love for Miriam never wavered, even after 31 years of waiting for her to wake up.

However, after all those years, Angelo realized that Miriam had suffered enough. He knew that it was time to let her go and finally find peace. He said in an interview with local website Fanpage.it, “I am happy for her. She is finally up there in peace and in paradise. I think she has suffered a lot over the years.”

Angelo’s words show just how much he loved his wife and how difficult it was for him to let her go. He knew that she deserved to be free from the pain and suffering of her coma, and he made the difficult decision to say goodbye.

Miriam’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones. Angelo’s dedication to his wife is an inspiration to all of us, reminding us that love truly knows no bounds.

In conclusion, Miriam Farina’s passing is a heartbreaking reminder of the fragility of life and the power of love. Angelo’s devotion to his wife is an inspiration to us all, showing us that love can overcome even the toughest of challenges. May Miriam rest in peace, and may Angelo find comfort in knowing that his love for her will live on forever.

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :Woman passes away after being in a coma for 31 years from car crash/