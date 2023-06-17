Dead – Death – Obituary News : Woman injured in Thiruvallur bus accident: Police inquiry underway

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy in Thiruvallur: Two Killed in Bus Accident

Introduction

In a tragic incident, two people were killed in a bus accident near Thiruvallur. The victims, Selvamani (48) and Sathyanandam (35), were residents of Selvamanipalayam village near Thiruvallur. They were on their way to Sriperumbudur when the accident occurred.

The Accident

The accident happened when a bus carrying passengers from Thiruvallur to Sriperumbudur collided with a car near the Valasaivettikkaadu village. Thulasiram (58), who was waiting for a bus at the bus stop, was also hit by the bus and sustained injuries.

The two victims were rushed to the Thiruvallur Government Hospital for treatment, but they succumbed to their injuries. Thulasiram was also taken to the hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

The Aftermath

The accident has caused shock and grief among the residents of Selvamanipalayam village. The families of the victims are in mourning, and their loss has left a void in the community.

The Thiruvallur police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident. The driver of the bus has been detained and is being questioned.

Conclusion

The tragedy in Thiruvallur serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety. It is imperative that drivers follow traffic rules and regulations to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, and we hope that those injured in the accident make a speedy recovery.

Thiruvallur Accident Police Inquiry on Road Accident Woman Injured in Near Death Accident Bus Accident in Tamil Nadu Road Safety in Thiruvallur

News Source : Maalaimalar .

Source Link :பஸ்சுக்காக காத்திருந்த பெண் பலி | Tamil News Thiruvallur near accident death police inquiry/