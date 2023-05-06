Dead – Death – Obituary News : Woman Killed by Gunman at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Ashtabula, Ohio

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rihana Gilbert Dead: Ashtabula, Ohio Woman Shot to Death by Rogue Gunman at O’Reilly Auto Parts

Tragedy struck Ashtabula, Ohio earlier today when a woman was shot and killed in front of the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on West Prospect Road. The victim, identified as Rihana Gilbert, was a resident of Ashtabula and had no known connection to the shooter.

The Shooting

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. on a Wednesday afternoon. According to eyewitnesses, a man approached Gilbert and another individual who were standing outside the store and opened fire. Gilbert was hit by multiple bullets and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other individual, who has not been identified, was critically injured and was rushed to a hospital in Ashtabula before being transferred to a hospital in Cleveland.

The Aftermath

Ashtabula police responded to the scene immediately, and the area was cordoned off as investigators began their work. The shooter fled the scene, and a manhunt is currently underway to apprehend him. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, and there is no indication as yet of any connection between the shooter and the victims.

Meanwhile, friends and family of Rihana Gilbert are still reeling from the news of her death. Gilbert was a well-known member of the Ashtabula community, and her death has sent shockwaves through the town.

The Investigation

As of now, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police have not released any information about the suspect. However, eyewitnesses have described him as a young white male, possibly in his late teens or early twenties. He was wearing a hoodie and was seen carrying a gun as he fled the scene.

The police have appealed to anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and help with the investigation. They have also urged people to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity that they may see in the area.

The Impact

The shooting has had a profound impact on the Ashtabula community. Many residents have expressed shock and disbelief at the senseless violence that has taken one of their own. The O’Reilly Auto Parts store has become a makeshift memorial for Rihana Gilbert, with people leaving flowers and candles in her memory.

Local officials have also expressed their condolences to the family and friends of Rihana Gilbert. Ashtabula Mayor Thomas Gilchrist released a statement saying, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Rihana Gilbert. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time. We are doing everything we can to assist law enforcement in their investigation and bring the perpetrator of this heinous crime to justice.”

Conclusion

The shooting of Rihana Gilbert has once again highlighted the issue of gun violence in the United States. As the investigation continues, many are left wondering what could have been done to prevent this tragedy. For now, the people of Ashtabula are grieving the loss of one of their own and hoping that justice will be served.

