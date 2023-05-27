Dead – Death – Obituary News : Woman Killed in Elephant Attack in Jalpaigudi: Horrific Incident (30 Yrs)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Elephant Attack in Sundarbans: Woman Killed

The Wall Bureau, Jolpiguri: Fear of tigers in Sundarbans day and night. Therefore, with her family, Sandhya Devi had left Sundarbans to work as a daily laborer in the task of picking almonds and arrived in Jolpiguri. However, even coming here did not provide the final protection. Sandhyarani Mandal, the wife of Prabir Mandal, was killed in an elephant attack (Woman Died by Elephant Attack).

Residing in the Hingalganj police station area of ​​North 24 Parganas district, Sandhyarani was 30 years old. Just two days ago, she had come to Jolpiguri with her husband, children, and other residents of the village panchayat, taking shelter on the bank of the Tista river, leaving Sundarbans. They had started picking almonds.

Not only Sandhyarani’s family but a total of 12 people had come from Hingalganj. They all rented a house on the bank of the Tista river and were picking almonds in the area.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening, a herd of elephants came out of the Vaikunth jungle and started attacking them on the island of the Tista river. They broke several houses. The villagers immediately chased away the elephant herd in the first attempt. But then, at midnight, another large group of elephants rushed towards them with a furious attack. The attack took place in a particular house.

Everyone was sleeping at that time, it was learned. At the sound of the sudden breaking of the house, people started running here and there like deer to save their lives. But Sandhyarani could not escape from the elephant. The elephant pushed her and trampled her mercilessly. Later, when she was rescued and taken to Jolpiguri Medical College, the doctors declared her dead.

Prabir Mandal, Sandhyarani’s husband, said, “We were residents of the Sundarbans area. Tigers are very common there. Therefore, like my elder brother’s advice, we came to Jolpiguri two days ago for daily labor. We were picking almonds on the bank of the Tista river. But yesterday, an elephant attacked our house. My wife died in front of the elephant.”

Another person named Pankaj Joardar said, “We came from Hingalganj, a total of 12 people. But we never thought such an incident would happen.”

Bikash Bijay, DFO, said, “A tragic incident. The forest office will definitely stand by this family. She came to Jolpiguri from North 24 Parganas. She died in an elephant’s attack. According to government rules, this family will receive compensation of 500,000 rupees along with other facilities. They have been asked to submit necessary documents, including their bank account, to the forest office.”

News Source : TheWall

Source Link :Young Woman Died By Elephant Attack In Jalpaigudi | 30 Yrs Woman Death | Horrible Incident/