Dead – Death – Obituary News : Woman rescued from Boulder Creek dies at hospital

Tragedy Strikes as Woman Pulled from Boulder Creek Dies

A 48-year-old woman who was pulled from Boulder Creek last Thursday has tragically died over the weekend at a hospital. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. when Boulder Fire-Rescue and police received multiple calls about a woman who was “struggling in the creek,” according to a Boulder Police Department news release.

Bystanders acted quickly and were able to pull the woman to the south side of the creek and began performing CPR. Emergency responders arrived and transferred the woman to the north side of the creek where an ambulance took her to a hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the woman lost her battle for life.

According to the police department news release, “the initial information indicates that she entered the water to help a family member when she was swept away by the current.” The release also confirmed that foul play is not suspected.

This is the fifth water rescue incident that has taken place in Boulder in the past two weeks, according to the release. The city is urging water recreationists to be safe and cautious around waterways, which are running fast, deep, and cold with snowmelt from the mountains contributing to the flows.

Staying Safe Near Waterways

As the weather continues to warm up, more and more people will be drawn to the water for recreational activities. While these activities can be a lot of fun, they can also be dangerous if the proper precautions are not taken. Here are some tips to help you stay safe near waterways:

Always wear a life jacket when boating, kayaking, or participating in any other water activity.

Never swim alone. Always have a buddy with you.

Don’t drink alcohol while participating in water activities. Alcohol impairs your judgment and reaction time.

Pay attention to signs and warnings posted near waterways.

Don’t enter the water if you are not a strong swimmer.

If you do get swept away by the current, try to float on your back and point your feet downstream.

If you see someone struggling in the water, call for help immediately.

By following these simple tips, you can help ensure that you and your loved ones stay safe while enjoying the water this summer.

The Importance of Water Safety

Tragedies like the one that occurred in Boulder last week serve as a reminder of just how important water safety is. While accidents can and do happen, many water-related deaths and injuries are preventable. By taking the time to educate yourself and your family about water safety, you can help reduce the risk of accidents and keep yourself and others safe.

It’s also important to remember that water safety is not just something that we should think about during the summer months. Drowning can happen at any time of year, and it’s important to be vigilant whenever you are near water.

Final Thoughts

The tragic death of the woman who was pulled from Boulder Creek last week is a somber reminder of the importance of water safety. As we head into the summer months, it’s important to take the time to educate ourselves and our loved ones about the dangers of water and how we can stay safe. By doing so, we can help prevent future tragedies from occurring and ensure that everyone has a fun and safe summer.

