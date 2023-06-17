Dead – Death – Obituary News : Woman Succumbs to Neuroblastoma After 26-Month Battle in Plainville, MA

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malia Jusczyk Obituary – Death: Plainville, Massachusetts Woman, Malia Jusczyk Died After 26 Months of Battle Against Neuroblastoma

Malia Jusczyk tragically lost her battle with recurrent neuroblastoma on June 14, 2023, at roughly 4:40 PM, following a 26-month valiant struggle. Malia Jusczyk, the daughter of Megan and Glen Jusczyk, lived in Plainville, Massachusetts.

A Brave Fighter

Malia was a brave fighter who faced her illness with courage and determination. Despite her condition, she continued to play softball, soccer, and both, always defending her little brother Kole while doing so. Malia was also a talented baker, winning “The Greatest Baker” at just 14 years old.

A Beloved Member of the Community

Malia was beloved in her community, and tributes have been pouring in since her passing. The Tri-County Sports Boosters said, “Our Cougar Community has heavy hearts tonight with the passing of incoming freshman Malia Jusczyk ’27. How grateful we are that she decided to become a part of our group.”

Friends and family have also taken to social media to express their grief and condolences. Malia adored her family, life, and friends, and her loss will be deeply felt by all who knew her.

Condolences and Prayers

At this difficult time, we extend our deepest condolences to the Jusczyk family and all those who knew and loved Malia. We understand that words are inadequate in expressing the depth of your loss, but please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you.

We encourage everyone to leave messages of condolence and prayers for the Jusczyk family and friends. Your support and love will go a long way in helping them through this difficult time.

A Life Well-Lived

Although Malia’s life was cut short, she lived it fully and left an indelible mark on all those she encountered. Her bravery, strength, and determination in the face of adversity inspired many, and her kindness and warmth will be remembered always.

Rest in peace, Malia Jusczyk. You will be missed, but your memory will live on forever.

Neuroblastoma Cancer Childhood cancer Malia Jusczyk Plainville community

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :Plainville, Massachusetts Woman, Malia Jusczyk Died After 26 Months of Battle Against Neuroblastoma – TOP INFO GUIDE/