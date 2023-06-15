Dead – Death – Obituary News : Woman’s Abortion Denied, Sparks Polish Protest

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Abortion Rights Activists March in Poland After Death of Pregnant Woman Denied Legal Abortion

Abortion rights activists in Poland have taken to the streets to protest the death of a pregnant woman who was denied a legal abortion. The woman, Dorota Lalik, was five months pregnant when she sought medical care because her water broke. Despite the fact that her life was at risk, doctors at the Catholic hospital she went to refused to perform an abortion and instead told her to lie with her legs up. Lalik died of septic shock three days after being admitted to the hospital.

Poland has some of the strictest abortion laws in Europe, with abortions only permitted in cases of rape or incest, or to protect the health or life of the pregnant person. The laws were made even stricter in October 2020, when a court ruling outlawed nearly all abortions in the country. Since then, protests have erupted in response to the deaths of pregnant women who were denied legal abortions.

Lalik’s death has provoked fresh calls for reviewing the law, including from the Polish Chamber of Physicians. The health ministry has announced it has “appointed a team to develop guidelines for medical facilities on how to proceed in situations where there may be indications for termination of pregnancy.”

Protests against the country’s anti-abortion laws have taken place in approximately 40 towns and cities, with activists waving placards that read “Not one more,” “A state cursed, not blessed,” and “Women’s Hell.” The protests have been organized under the slogan “Stop Killing Us,” and demonstrators held up photographs and names of Lalik and other pregnant women who have died in hospital.

Marta Lempart, founder of the All-Poland Women’s Strike, which organized many of the protests, said, “All pregnant women are in danger the moment they’re referred to a Polish hospital. We are afraid of all doctors because we don’t know which ones will act to prevent their patient’s death.”

Lempart tied Lalik’s death to others in the past few years and stressed that “it is difficult to say that this situation is just the fault of the government when doctors are refusing to perform abortions permitted by the law in cases when not only the health is endangered but even life.”

Poland’s strict abortion policy has been sharply condemned across Europe and beyond, including in the United States, where reproductive rights are also under attack, particularly in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court reversing Roe v. Wade last year. As U.S. states dominated by anti-choice Republican policymakers continue to enact new abortion restrictions, American patients are also enduring hospital experiences in which their lives are further endangered by doctors declining to provide legal care.

The death of Dorota Lalik is a tragedy and a stark reminder of the dangerous consequences of denying women access to safe and legal abortion. It is essential that Poland and other countries with restrictive abortion laws take action to ensure that women’s reproductive rights are protected and that their health and lives are not put at risk. The fight for reproductive justice must continue until every person has the right to make decisions about their own bodies and lives.

Abortion Rights in Poland Women’s Rights in Poland Pro-Choice Movement in Poland Reproductive Health in Poland Gender Equality in Poland

News Source : Common Dreams

Source Link :Polish Protest Death of Woman Denied Abortion/