Dead – Death – Obituary News : Woman’s Near-Death Experience Rushing for Flight

Understanding Exercise-Induced Anaphylaxis: A Rare Disorder

Divz Mangat, a 27-year-old Canadian woman, recently made headlines after claiming to be “allergic” to running. She shared her harrowing experience of suffering from an anaphylactic attack after rushing to catch a flight. While she was able to use an EpiPen to control the reaction, her ordeal highlights the severity of exercise-induced anaphylaxis, a rare disorder that affects a small percentage of the population.

What is Exercise-Induced Anaphylaxis?

Exercise-induced anaphylaxis (EIA) is a rare disorder in which symptoms occur after physical activity. It is often mistaken for a food allergy or asthma as symptoms may not appear until a few hours after exercise. EIA is characterized by a range of symptoms including widespread flushing of the skin, breaking out in hives, swelling of the skin and lips, and nausea and vomiting. In severe cases, a dramatic fall in blood pressure can lead to anaphylactic shock.

What Causes EIA?

The exact cause of EIA is not known, but it is believed to be triggered by a combination of factors such as exercise, food, and medication. In some cases, exercise alone can trigger a reaction, while in others, food or medication can exacerbate the symptoms. Some common foods that can trigger EIA include wheat, shellfish, peanuts, and dairy products.

Who is at Risk?

EIA can affect people of all ages, but it is more common in adolescents and young adults. It is more prevalent in females than males and can occur in people who are fit and healthy. It is important to note that EIA is a rare disorder, and not everyone who exercises will develop this condition.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Diagnosis of EIA involves ruling out other possible causes of the symptoms, such as food allergies and asthma. An allergist may perform skin tests and blood tests to identify the allergen responsible for the reaction. Treatment of EIA involves using an EpiPen, a self-injection device that delivers epinephrine to treat anaphylaxis. In some cases, antihistamines may be used to control the symptoms.

Prevention

Preventing EIA involves identifying the triggers and avoiding them. People with EIA should avoid exercising in hot and humid conditions, as this can exacerbate the symptoms. They should also avoid eating certain foods before exercise and take precautions such as carrying an EpiPen while exercising. It is advisable to consult a doctor or allergist before starting any exercise program.

Conclusion

Exercise-induced anaphylaxis is a rare disorder that can be life-threatening if not treated promptly. While it is a relatively uncommon condition, it is important to be aware of the symptoms and seek medical attention if you experience any of them. With proper diagnosis and treatment, people with EIA can lead healthy and active lives.

