Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Women and Children Killed as Van Plunges into Afghan Ravine”

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of 24 in Northern Afghanistan

On Wednesday, a tragic accident took place in northern Afghanistan, claiming the lives of 24 people, including 12 women and 8 children. The incident occurred when the van they were travelling in fell into a ravine. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Negligence of the Driver

According to the police spokesman, Den Mohammed Nazari, the accident occurred due to the neglect of the driver. The vehicle deviated from the road and fell into a ravine, resulting in the loss of so many lives. The driver’s negligence has caused an irreparable loss to the families of the victims.

Impact of the Accident

The impact of the accident is devastating. The loss of 24 lives in a single accident is heart-wrenching, and it has left the families of the victims in deep shock and grief. The women and children who lost their lives were innocent passengers who had no connection to the driver’s negligence. It is disheartening to see that their lives were lost due to someone else’s careless actions.

Need for Road Safety Measures

This tragic accident is a reminder of the need for strict road safety measures in Afghanistan. The country has one of the highest rates of road fatalities in the world, with accidents claiming around 3,000 lives every year. The government needs to take immediate action to address this issue and implement effective road safety measures to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

These measures include strict enforcement of traffic laws, regular vehicle inspections, and the provision of appropriate safety equipment. Road users must also be educated on the importance of road safety and the risks involved in reckless driving.

Support for the Victims’ Families

The families of the victims are in a state of shock and despair, having lost their loved ones in such a tragic accident. It is essential that they receive adequate support during this difficult time. The government should provide financial assistance to the families of the victims to help them cope with the loss.

In addition, the government should take steps to ensure that such accidents do not occur in the future. This includes holding the driver accountable for his negligence and implementing strict measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Conclusion

The tragic accident in northern Afghanistan is a sombre reminder of the need for road safety measures and the importance of responsible driving. The loss of so many innocent lives is a tragic reminder of the impact that a single act of negligence can have on the lives of so many people.

It is important that the government takes immediate action to address this issue and implement effective road safety measures to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future. The families of the victims need our support, and it is our responsibility to ensure that they receive the help they need during this difficult time.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :24, including women, children killed after van falls into ravine in Afghanistan/