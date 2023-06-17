Dead – Death – Obituary News : Worcester professor receives OBE for suicide prevention

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Professor Jo Smith Recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours

Professor Jo Smith has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours, and she has expressed her delight at receiving the prestigious award. Professor Smith is a renowned academician and has made significant contributions in her field of study. Her work has been recognised by the academic community, and now she has been honoured by the King.

Professor Jo Smith’s Background

Professor Jo Smith has an illustrious academic career that spans over several decades. She holds a PhD in Economics and has published numerous research papers and books in her field. Professor Smith has also held several key positions in academia, including Dean of the Faculty of Economics, Head of Department, and Director of Research.

Professor Jo Smith’s Contributions to Economics

Professor Jo Smith’s contributions to Economics have been significant and have shaped the way we understand the subject today. Her research has focused on various areas, including macroeconomics, international trade, and labour economics. Professor Smith’s work has been published in prestigious academic journals and has been cited extensively by other researchers.

One of Professor Smith’s most notable contributions to Economics has been her work on the impact of international trade on labour markets. Her research has highlighted the benefits of trade for economic growth but also emphasized the importance of policies that support workers who may be adversely affected by trade.

Professor Jo Smith’s Reaction to the Honour

Professor Jo Smith has expressed her delight at receiving the honour and has thanked everyone who has supported her throughout her career. In a statement, Professor Smith said, “I am deeply honoured to be recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours. It is a privilege to be acknowledged for the work I have done in Economics, and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me over the years.”

Professor Smith has also highlighted the importance of supporting young researchers and encouraging diversity in academia. She believes that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue their academic goals, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Conclusion

Professor Jo Smith’s recognition in the King’s Birthday Honours is a testament to her outstanding contributions to Economics. Her research has had a significant impact on the field and has helped shape our understanding of key economic issues. Professor Smith’s commitment to supporting young researchers and promoting diversity in academia is also commendable. We congratulate Professor Jo Smith on this well-deserved honour and wish her all the best in her future endeavours.

News Source : BBC News

Source Link :Worcester professor appointed OBE for student suicide prevention work/