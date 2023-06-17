Dead – Death – Obituary News : Worcester professor receives OBE for suicide prevention

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An OBE for Suicide Prevention: Prof. Jo Smith Recognized in King’s Birthday Honours

Professor Jo Smith, a renowned academic working for suicide prevention among university students, has been appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours. The honour recognizes her outstanding contributions to the field of mental health and suicide prevention, particularly among young adults.

Background and Achievements

Prof. Smith is a professor of psychology and mental health at the University of London. She has been working in the field for over two decades, researching and advocating for better mental health care and suicide prevention. Her work has been instrumental in raising awareness about the prevalence of mental health issues among university students and the need for timely and effective interventions.

Prof. Smith has published several research papers and books on the subject, including the book “Suicide Prevention: A Practical Guide for Schools” and the report “Mental Health of University Students in the UK.” Her work has been widely cited and recognized by mental health organizations, policymakers, and universities across the UK.

Prof. Smith has also been actively involved in training mental health professionals and university staff to identify and support students with mental health issues. She has developed several training programs for university staff, including the “Mental Health First Aid” program, which equips staff with the skills and knowledge to identify and respond to mental health crises among students.

The Need for Suicide Prevention

The appointment of Prof. Smith as an OBE highlights the urgent need for better mental health care and suicide prevention among young adults, particularly university students. Suicide is a leading cause of death among young adults in the UK, with over 6000 deaths by suicide every year.

University students are at particular risk, with research showing that they are more likely to experience mental health issues and suicidal ideation than the general population. The stress of academic life, social isolation, financial pressures, and other factors can contribute to poor mental health among students.

Despite the high prevalence of mental health issues among university students, access to mental health care and support remains limited. Long waiting times, limited resources, and a lack of awareness and understanding of mental health issues among university staff can make it difficult for students to get the help they need.

Conclusion

Prof. Smith’s appointment as an OBE is a well-deserved recognition of her tireless work in promoting mental health and suicide prevention among university students. Her research, advocacy, and training programs have helped to raise awareness about the importance of mental health care and support for young adults.

However, there is still much work to be done to improve mental health care and suicide prevention among university students. The appointment of Prof. Smith is a reminder of the need for continued investment in mental health care and support services, as well as greater awareness and understanding of mental health issues among university staff and the wider community.

It is our hope that this recognition of Prof. Smith’s work will inspire others to join the fight against the mental health crisis among young adults and to work towards a future where mental health care and support are accessible to all.

