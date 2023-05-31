Dead – Death – Obituary News : Worker dies in Sihor due to well collapse.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

सीहोर में मौत का कुआं! कुआं धंसने से मजदूर की मौत।

Introduction

The tragic death of a worker due to the collapse of a well in Sehore has brought to light the lack of safety measures and negligence of the authorities. The incident took place on Monday when a labourer was working in a well in the district.

The Incident

The labourer was working in the well when it collapsed, burying him under the debris. The co-workers who were present at the site immediately informed the authorities about the incident. A rescue operation was launched, and after hours of efforts, the labourer was finally extracted from the well.

The Aftermath

Unfortunately, the labourer succumbed to his injuries and passed away on the way to the hospital. This incident has once again highlighted the lack of safety measures and the negligence of the authorities in ensuring the safety of workers.

The Lack of Safety Measures

The incident in Sehore is not an isolated case. There have been several incidents in the past where workers have lost their lives due to the lack of safety measures. Workers are often forced to work in hazardous conditions without proper safety gear or equipment.

The Negligence of the Authorities

The authorities are responsible for ensuring the safety of workers, but they often turn a blind eye to the safety concerns of workers. The lack of safety measures and the negligence of the authorities have led to several tragedies in the past.

The Need for Stringent Safety Measures

There is an urgent need to implement stringent safety measures to ensure the safety of workers. The authorities must take concrete steps to ensure that workers are provided with proper safety gear and equipment. They must also ensure that the working conditions are safe and secure.

The Importance of Awareness

Awareness about safety measures is also crucial in ensuring the safety of workers. Workers must be educated about the importance of safety measures and the risks involved in working in hazardous conditions. They must also be made aware of their rights and the steps they can take in case of any safety concerns.

The Way Forward

The incident in Sehore is a wake-up call for the authorities to take concrete steps to ensure the safety of workers. The authorities must implement stringent safety measures and ensure that workers are provided with proper safety gear and equipment. They must also create awareness about safety measures among workers and ensure that their rights are protected.

Conclusion

The tragic incident in Sehore has once again highlighted the need for stringent safety measures and the negligence of the authorities in ensuring the safety of workers. It is high time that the authorities take concrete steps to ensure the safety of workers and create awareness about safety measures among them. Only then can we prevent such tragic incidents from happening in the future.

सीहोर में कुआं हादसे की खबरें कुआं धंसने से मजदूर की मौत के विषय में सीहोर में बेहतरीन कुआं सुरक्षा के बारे में एक मजदूर की मौत से उठी सवाल सीहोर में मजदूरों की सुरक्षा और कुआं संबंधी नीतियों पर चर्चा

News Source : ibc24.in

Source Link :सीहोर में मौत का कुआं! कुआं धंसने से मजदूर की मौत। हादसे में एक मजदूर हुआ घायल/