Dead – Death – Obituary News : Worker’s death linked to pesticide used in Broward warehouse

Two Pest Control Employees Die and Another Hospitalized After Fumigating Furniture Warehouse

In April, two pest control employees died, and another was hospitalized after fumigating a furniture warehouse in Pompano Beach. The Broward medical examiner’s report released on Friday ruled “acute toxic effects” of a chemical in the gas they used as the cause of death of one of the workers. The other employee’s medical examiner’s report has not yet been released.

According to the report, the employees fumigated a Baer’s Furniture warehouse in Pompano Beach using sulfuryl fluoride, a gas commonly used in fumigations. After attaching the canisters and turning them on, the men returned to the truck parked outside of the warehouse, where they began to feel sick. All three men had been working for 32 to 36 hours before the fumigation, and had begun the fumigation at 3 a.m.

Six hours later, one employee began vomiting and was told to go home. An hour later, the other employee started vomiting and was told to lie down in the truck. He slept for a few hours, then woke up and, still feeling a little sick, returned to work. They finished the fumigation around 2 or 3 p.m. The third employee was hospitalized later that day.

The medical examiner’s report ruled the cause of one employee’s death to be “acute toxic affects of fluoride” and an accident. It remains unclear how he was exposed to the gas. The investigation into the other employee’s death is ongoing.

The chemical company that sold the pesticide control company the gas told state investigators that over 100 gas canisters may have been mishandled, according to the report. The report does not say whether the mishandling could have caused the deaths or if the company is under investigation.

This incident highlights the importance of proper handling of chemicals in the workplace. Employers must ensure that their employees are trained in handling hazardous chemicals and that they have appropriate personal protective equipment. They should also ensure that chemicals are stored and used properly, and that there are proper ventilation and monitoring systems in place to detect any leaks or spills.

Employees should also be aware of the potential dangers of the chemicals they work with and know how to protect themselves. They should report any concerns they have about the safety of their workplace to their employer or regulatory authorities.

In conclusion, this incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of workplace safety and the need for employers to take all necessary precautions to protect their employees from chemical hazards. Employers must ensure that their employees are trained in handling hazardous chemicals and that they have appropriate personal protective equipment. Employees must also be aware of potential dangers and know how to protect themselves. By working together, we can prevent tragedies like this from happening in the future.

News Source : Shira Moolten, South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Source Link :Pesticide chemical ruled cause of death for worker who fumigated Broward warehouse/