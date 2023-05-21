Dead – Death – Obituary News : World Ju-jitsu Champion Sandra Badie Passes Away at 31

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Heartbreaking Passing of Sandra Badie, Vice-World Champion

The French jiu-jitsu community was left devastated on Friday with the news of the passing of current vice-world champion Sandra Badie. The French Judo Federation announced the news on its website, although the cause of her passing was not disclosed.

Who Was Sandra Badie?

Sandra was a member of the Judo Club Soumoulou and had significant success in the 48 kg division, winning the title of vice-world champion in Abu Dhabi last year. She was also a triple French champion and had a long list of notable jiu-jitsu victories. Sandra was from Livron in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques and dedicated herself to mastering martial arts, which incorporated elements of judo, karate, and aikido.

Aside from her success in competition, Sandra was well-liked in Pyrénées-Atlantiques, where she served as a teacher at the neighborhood club, imparting her wisdom to her students.

Despite her young age of 31, Sandra had accomplished tremendous feats in her career and had a bright future ahead of her. Her untimely passing has shocked and saddened not only the jiu-jitsu community but also her family, friends, and supporters.

A Tragic Reminder of Life’s Fragility

Sandra’s sudden passing is a somber reminder of how fragile and unpredictable life can be. It emphasizes the importance of treasuring each moment and the people in our lives. Although the precise reason for Sandra’s passing has not yet been determined, the France team’s communication indicated that she had a sudden heart arrest.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind this unfortunate incident as they make every effort to shed light on what happened.

The French Jiu-Jitsu Community Mourns

The abrupt and terrible death of Sandra Badie, a superb athlete who had won the illustrious titles of vice-world champion and triple champion of France, was shockingly announced to the jiu-jitsu community. The French Federation of Jiu-Jitsu expressed their great sorrow and sent their sincere sympathies to Sandra’s bereaved family, close club friends, and her fellow teammates from the France squad.

Sandra’s passing has left a void in the French jiu-jitsu community, but her legacy as a talented athlete and dedicated teacher will live on.

Rest in peace, Sandra Badie.

News Source : Prakash Israni

Source Link :How did Sandra Badie die? Tribute pours in as World Ju-jitsu Champion dies at 31/