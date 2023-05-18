Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Wrestling Legend Billy Graham Passes Away at 79”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pro Wrestling Legend “Superstar” Billy Graham Passes Away at 79

The world of professional wrestling has lost another legend as “Superstar” Billy Graham passed away on May 18, 2023. WWE, the wrestling company where Graham made his name, confirmed the news on their official Twitter account. Graham, whose real name was Eldridge Wayne Coleman, was just short of his 80th birthday.

Graham was born on June 7, 1943, in Phoenix, Arizona. He made his wrestling debut in 1970 and quickly became one of the most popular and influential figures in the industry. His flashy fashion style, over-the-top interviews, and bodybuilder physique created the archetype for a generation of Superstars that followed in his footsteps.

According to WWE, Graham was “perhaps the single-most influential performer in WWE history whose interviews, fashion, and physique inspired Hulk Hogan, Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura, and Scott Steiner.” His greatest WWE achievement was taking the WWE championship from fellow wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino in April 1977. Graham held onto the title for almost a year.

In 2004, Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He retired from wrestling in 1987, at the age of 44, and became a manager and then a color commentator.

Graham’s wife wrote on his Facebook page early Monday that he was on life support in a hospital, and doctors wanted to take him off, but she refused. “He’s a fighter, and his will is strong even if his body isn’t,” she wrote. “God is our hope.”

Graham had been struggling with various medical issues for months, according to a GoFundMe page. He had lost 80 pounds as of April 26 and was enduring kidney, heart, and lung problems. The former wrestler had a history of drug abuse, which led to a liver transplant in 2002, as documented in his autobiography.

The wrestling world has been paying tribute to Graham since the news of his passing broke. WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon tweeted, “Few people had the impact on the industry that ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham did. He was an original WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest talkers in WWE history. Our thoughts are with his family and fans during this difficult time.”

Other wrestling legends, including Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, also took to social media to pay their respects. Hogan wrote, “I’m completely devastated to hear the news of my brother Billy Graham passing. He was a great friend, training partner, and one of the biggest inspirations for my career. Rest in peace, Superstar.” Flair tweeted, “My heart is broken. Billy Graham was one of my closest friends and a true legend in our business. I’ll never forget all the great times we had together. Rest in peace, my brother.”

The passing of “Superstar” Billy Graham is a reminder of just how much he contributed to the wrestling industry. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of wrestlers to come. Rest in peace, Superstar.

News Source : CBSNews

Source Link :“Superstar” Billy Graham, wrestling Hall of Famer, dead at 79, WWE says/