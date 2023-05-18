Dead – Death – Obituary News : Wrestling Legend Superstar Billy Graham Dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Superstar Billy Graham: The Man Who Set the Template for Wrestling Superstars

Eldridge Wayne Coleman, better known as Superstar Billy Graham, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 79. A professional bodybuilder turned wrestler, Graham was widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the wrestling industry, having helped set the muscle-bulging, fight-picking, flamboyant template for later ring stars, notably Hulk Hogan and Jesse Ventura.

Graham was born in Phoenix on June 7, 1943. Despite growing up in an abusive household, Graham found solace in bodybuilding and became a shot put and discus standout in high school. He won the West Coast division of the Mr. Teenage America bodybuilding contest in 1961, which drew the attention of a couple who were hosting a Christian revival tent meeting in Phoenix. They invited Graham to speak, and he became a “born-again Christian” and joined a group that gave lectures at small churches around the country.

However, Graham’s growing vanity slowly pulled him away from religion, and he entered competitive powerlifting, arm wrestling, and strongest-man competitions. He briefly boxed and played in the Canadian Football League in the late 1960s. When he tore his Achilles’ tendon, his gridiron career was over, and a friend encouraged him to consider wrestling.

Graham soon joined a Canadian outfit run by wrestling trainer Stu Hart before becoming a star with the World Wide Wrestling Federation (now known as World Wrestling Entertainment). At 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, with a 56-inch chest and 22-inch biceps he dubbed “pythons,” tie-dyed tights, feather boas, and trash-talking interviews, Graham headlined blood-soaked bouts at New York’s Madison Square Garden in the 1970s.

In wrestling promos and interviews, Graham was fond of calling people “brother,” a term of endearment often used at evangelical revival meetings, but in the ring, he played the villain and enjoyed taunting his competitors in the manner of boxer Muhammad Ali and the earlier wrestler Gorgeous George.

“I took some old stuff and made it new,” Graham told the New York Daily News. “I wasn’t some big old wrestler. I was the first guy to look and pose like a bodybuilder, dropping to one knee and do a bicep shot, showing off those 22-inch pythons.”

Describing himself as a natural-born exhibitionist, he said he did whatever was necessary to help lure audiences and make the matches fun for ticket buyers. The result was media attention, with invitations to appear on late-night TV talk shows.

Graham enjoyed his greatest prominence in the World Wide Wrestling Federation, where he was pitted in matches against grapplers such as Dusty Rhodes and Harley Race. In 1977, he said, he was “appointed” to beat Bruno Sammartino for the federation’s world championship title, part of the narrative decided ahead of time.

Along the way, Graham said he met and mentored two novice wrestlers, James Janos and Terry Bollea, who would become major stars as Ventura and Hogan, respectively, as the wrestling federation became a national TV staple in the 1980s. Both Ventura and Hogan studied Graham’s flamboyance in and out of the ring, with Hogan also calling competitors “brother” and referring to his muscles as “pythons.”

“[Former federation owner] Vince McMahon has said that Superstar Billy Graham was 20 years ahead of his time,” Paul Levesque, better known as wrestler Triple H, said at Graham’s 2004 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. “If you look at those who came after him, more people have patterned themselves after Superstar Billy Graham and become a success in this business than probably anybody.”

However, Graham’s success came at a cost. He had a liver transplant in 2002 after contracting hepatitis C and had several hip replacements and other health problems stemming from, he said, “massive doses” of steroids he used much of his career. He tried to extort hush money from McMahon by claiming in 1992 on Phil Donahue’s talk show that he had witnessed WWE officials abusing children, but later recanted the allegation and noted in his 2006 autobiography, “Tangled Ropes” (written with Keith Elliot Greenberg), that it was “my most shameful moment, not only in the wrestling profession but in my life.”

After his religious reconversion, Graham said he stopped watching wrestling because of the vulgar language and degrading attitude toward women. But he remained proud of his work in the ring.

“I was the originator of the 22-inch pythons, brother,” Graham told the Orlando Sentinel. “They say imitation is the best form of flattery. A lot of these guys wouldn’t be where they are today if not for Superstar Billy Graham.”

In conclusion, Superstar Billy Graham was a pioneer in the wrestling industry, setting the template for future superstars with his flamboyant personality, muscle-bulging physique, and trash-talking interviews. He may have had his demons, but his influence on the wrestling industry and his legacy as one of its most iconic figures will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Superstar Billy Graham.

News Source : The Detroit News

Source Link :Wayne Coleman, wrestling’s ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham, dies at 79/