Dead – Death – Obituary News : Writer of dark era passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Eminent Bangla Litterateur Samaresh Majumdar Passes Away

Samaresh Majumdar, a renowned Bangla litterateur, breathed his last on 11th July 2021 at a private hospital in Kolkata. He was a prolific writer and his popularity transcended the borders of Bangladesh and West Bengal.

Early Life and Education

Samaresh Majumdar was born on 10th March 1942 in West Bengal’s Barisal district. He completed his graduation in English from the Scottish Church College in Kolkata. Later, he pursued a master’s degree in Bengali literature from the University of Calcutta.

Career and Literary Works

Samaresh Majumdar started his career as a journalist with the Anandabazar Patrika. He soon shifted to the Bengali literary world and started writing novels. His first novel, ‘Biplobider Dinguli,’ was published in 1974. It was a political novel that depicted the Naxalite movement in West Bengal during the 1960s.

Over the years, Samaresh Majumdar wrote more than 200 books, including novels, short stories, and essays. His works were known for their realistic portrayal of the socio-economic and political conditions of contemporary society. He was also known for his depiction of the human psyche and emotions.

Some of his notable works include ‘Uttaradhikar,’ ‘Kalbela,’ ‘Buno Haansher Palok,’ ‘Kaalbela,’ ‘Amar Swapna,’ ‘Din Dupure,’ ‘Arjun Beriye Elo,’ and ‘Jemon Temon.’ He also wrote for children and young adults, and his works in this genre include ‘Kakababu’ series, ‘Feluda’ series, and ‘Nonte Fonte’ series.

Recognition and Awards

Samaresh Majumdar’s contributions to Bengali literature were widely recognized. He received several awards and accolades during his lifetime, including the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1991 for his novel ‘Smaranjit Smriti,’ and the Ananda Puraskar in 1984 and 1992 for his novels ‘Kalbela’ and ‘Uttaradhikar,’ respectively.

He was also awarded the Rabindra Puraskar in 2003, the Bankim Puraskar in 2010, and the Sharat Puraskar in 2013 for his contributions to Bengali literature. In 2011, he was awarded the honorary D.Litt. degree by the University of Burdwan.

Legacy

Samaresh Majumdar’s literary works continue to inspire and influence generations of readers and writers. His works have been translated into several languages, including Hindi, English, and Marathi. He remains an important figure in Bengali literature and his contribution to the literary world will always be remembered.

Conclusion

The passing away of Samaresh Majumdar is a great loss to the literary world. His works have left an indelible mark on Bengali literature and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of writers and readers. His contributions to the literary world will always be remembered, and his absence will be deeply felt.

News Source : The Daily Star

Source Link :Chronicler of ‘the dark times’ dies/