Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Wumi Toriola Regrets Not Celebrating Murphy Afolabi’s Birthday Enough”

Actress and Mom of One, Wumi Toriola Breaks Silence on Murphy Afolabi’s Sudden Death

On Sunday, May 15, 2023, the Yoruba movie industry was thrown into mourning as news broke of the sudden death of veteran actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi. The beloved actor reportedly slipped and fell in his bathroom, leading to his untimely demise. His colleagues and fans have continued to mourn his passing, and actress Wumi Toriola has penned an emotional tribute to honor his memory.

In her tribute, Toriola expressed her shock at Afolabi’s passing, admitting that she had initially dismissed the news as a rumor. “I was waiting for news to counter the death news which I did consider a rumor. I waited to hear that, ‘Oh Murphy fainted but he is back to life,'” she wrote.

Toriola went on to describe Afolabi as one of the gentlest and kindest men she had ever known, noting that his productions were renowned for their inclusivity. “People knew how crowded your locations were because you wished everyone could star in your productions. Your zeal needed to be studied,” she wrote.

Despite their occasional disagreements, Toriola praised Afolabi’s loyalty and commitment to his beliefs. “You were not rigid, you cherished communication, say your mind, and move on like nothing happened,” she wrote. “You were one of the few that started dreaming of big productions and started it years back. Your love for your job was so much and big.”

Toriola also expressed regret that she had not celebrated Afolabi more during his recent 49th birthday celebration. “I wished I wrote all these on your birthday,” she wrote. “We never thought we would say goodbye this soon and yet this is another reminder that we do not own our lives.”

Despite the pain of Afolabi’s passing, Toriola found comfort in the fact that his work would live on. “Your works would never die,” she wrote. “Rest on soldier.”

Afolabi’s passing has been deeply felt throughout the Nigerian entertainment industry, with many of his colleagues and fans taking to social media to pay their respects. Actress Kemi Afolabi described him as a “great actor and a friend,” while comedian Woli Arole called him a “legend of the game.” Afolabi is survived by his wife, children, and a legion of fans who will miss him dearly.

