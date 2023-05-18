Dead – Death – Obituary News : WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham Dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

WWE Legend “Superstar” Billy Graham Dies at 79

Introduction

One of the most celebrated and beloved WWE legends, “Superstar” Billy Graham, passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The news was announced by fellow wrestler Ric Flair on his Twitter account and was later confirmed by Dave Meltzer, a reporter for the Wrestling Observer.

A Legend in the Wrestling World

Born as Eldridge Wayne Coleman on June 7, 1943, in Phoenix, Arizona, “Superstar” Billy Graham was a professional wrestler, bodybuilder, and motivational speaker. He was known for his charismatic personality, flamboyant outfits, and incredible strength. Graham was one of the most popular wrestlers of the 1970s and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

Graham started his career as a bodybuilder and won the Mr. Arizona title in 1962. He later moved to California and became a regular at Muscle Beach, where he trained with other bodybuilders such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dave Draper. Graham’s impressive physique and outgoing personality caught the attention of wrestling promoters, and he made his debut in 1970.

Graham quickly became a fan favorite and was known for his unique style of wrestling, which included high-flying maneuvers and devastating power moves. He won his first championship in 1975, defeating Bruno Sammartino for the WWWF Heavyweight Championship. Graham held the title for nearly ten months before losing it to Bob Backlund.

A Legacy That Will Live On

“Superstar” Billy Graham’s impact on the wrestling world cannot be overstated. He was one of the first wrestlers to use his personality and charisma to connect with fans, paving the way for future superstars such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and John Cena. Graham’s signature move, the “Bearhug,” is still used by wrestlers today, and his influence can be seen in the wrestling industry at large.

Graham’s legacy also extends beyond the wrestling ring. He was a devoted Christian and often incorporated his faith into his motivational speeches. He overcame a number of health issues throughout his life, including liver disease and double pneumonia, and remained an inspiration to many.

As news of Graham’s passing spread, fans and fellow wrestlers took to social media to share their memories and condolences. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted, “His intensity and influence will never be forgotten.” Hulk Hogan, a longtime friend and colleague of Graham’s, wrote, “We lost one of the greatest wrestlers, entertainers, and just all-around great guys ever.”

Conclusion

“Superstar” Billy Graham will be deeply missed by the wrestling community and fans around the world. His impact on the industry and his inspirational spirit will live on for generations to come. Rest in peace, Superstar.

