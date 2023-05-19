Dead – Death – Obituary News : WWE Hall of Famer ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham Dies at 79

On May 18, 2023, the wrestling world mourned the loss of WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham, who passed away at the age of 79. The announcement was made by WWE, and tributes poured in from wrestling legends and fans alike.

A Pioneer of Over-the-Top Promos and Hulking Physique

Born Eldridge Wayne Coleman, Graham made his mark on the wrestling industry in the 1970s, ending Bruno Sammartino’s second title run in 1977. He held the championship for nearly a year with successful defenses against Dusty Rhodes, Gorilla Monsoon, and “High Chief” Peter Maivia before eventually dropping the title to Bob Backlund.

Graham was a pioneer of the over-the-top promos that became a defining characteristic of pro wrestling. He was also known for his hulking physique, which became the prototype for future WWE champions. The bodybuilder once shared the cover of “Muscle and Fitness” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and could bench press an impressive 605 pounds. He also competed in strongman contests.

A Reliable Attraction and Popularity of the Outlandish Wrestling Look

As champion, Graham was a reliable attraction who could sell out arenas for the then-WWWF. He also helped popularize the outlandish wrestling look, often sporting tie-dyed tights along with gaudy earrings and dyeing his hair a different color than his trademark goatee.

Tributes Pour In from Wrestling Legends and Fans

The news of Graham’s passing was met with an outpouring of tributes from wrestling legends and fans alike. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair tweeted, “The Superstar Billy Graham just left us. Thank you for all your influence on my career.”

Battle with Health Issues and Retirement from In-Ring Competition

Graham battled health issues for years, undergoing a liver transplant in 2002 and dealing with organ failure, diabetes, and other issues. He retired from in-ring competition in 1987 at the age of 44 and transitioned into an on-screen manager.

Induction into WWE Hall of Fame

Graham’s contributions to the wrestling industry were recognized with his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004 by Triple H. His legacy will continue to be felt in the wrestling world for years to come.

1. Professional wrestling

2. WWE Hall of Fame

3. Wrestling Legends

4. Wrestling Entertainment

5. Wrestling Icon

News Source : Mike Coppinger

Source Link :‘Superstar’ Billy Graham, WWE Hall of Famer, dies at 79/