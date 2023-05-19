Dead – Death – Obituary News : WWE Legend Billy Graham Dies at 79: Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Superstar Billy Graham’s Cause of Death: Complications from Ear and Skull Infection

The wrestling world was in mourning on May 17, 2023, when Superstar Billy Graham passed away at the age of 79. Known as one of the most influential wrestlers in history, Graham’s career was often plagued with controversy over steroid use and disputes with the McMahons, the owners of the WWF.

Graham’s health complications began in 2002 when he needed a liver transplant due to cirrhosis, which was likely caused by his long-time steroid use. Despite unsuccessfully suing the WWF and their doctor, Dr. Zahorian, for forcing him to use steroids, Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in March 2004. However, the medical bills from his liver problems were too much to handle, and he sold his Hall of Fame ring on eBay to help cover the cost of liver-related medical procedures.

In 2010, Graham was hospitalized again due to liver problems and was believed to only have a year or two left to live without another liver transplant. However, doctors encouraged him to take Interferon to slow his Hepatitis C and to stay in shape. By 2012, Graham was diagnosed again with cirrhosis of the liver and spent the next decade in and out of the hospital for various liver-related issues, pneumonia, possible heart failure, and more.

In January 2023, Graham was hospitalized due to an ear and skull infection, which led to his eventual passing. By April, his condition had worsened, and he had lost 80 pounds while being treated for kidney, heart, and lung problems. On May 15, 2023, his wife, Valerie Coleman, asked for prayers on Facebook when the doctors wanted to remove him from life support despite her objections.

The GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Graham’s recovery shed some light on his condition, stating that he was dealing with a “myriad of very serious health issues: a major infection in his ears and skull that may take six months of intravenous IVs, congestive heart failure, diabetes, hearing loss as a result of the infection, and the list goes on.”

Born Eldridge Wayne Coleman on June 7, 1943, in Phoenix, Arizona, Graham began weightlifting in the fifth grade and took on the ring name Billy Graham to pay homage to the famous evangelist of the same name. He leaves behind a legacy that has inspired wrestlers such as Hulk Hogan, Jesse “The Body” Ventura, Steve Austin, and many more.

Graham had two children with his first wife, Madelyn Miluso, and later married Valerie Coleman in 1978, but they were unable to have children of their own. Various friends and fans have paid tribute to Graham on social media, with WWE manager Paul Heyman tweeting, “Before Billy Graham, performers in WWWF / WWF/ WWE were known as professional wrestlers. A most heartfelt RIP to the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour!”

In conclusion, Superstar Billy Graham’s cause of death was due to complications from an ear and skull infection. Despite his controversial career, Graham’s legacy in wrestling will always be remembered and celebrated by fans and fellow wrestlers alike. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :WWE “Superstar” Billy Graham Has Died at 79 Years Old — His Cause of Death, Explained/