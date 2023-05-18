Dead – Death – Obituary News : WWE Legend Billy Graham Dies at 79, Ric Flair Confirms

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ric Flair Confirms Death of WWE Legend Billy Graham

WWE fans mourned the loss of Hall of Famer Billy Graham, also known as “Superstar” Billy Graham, who passed away at the age of 79 in mid-May 2023. Ric Flair, one of Billy’s proteges, confirmed the news on Twitter and expressed his gratitude for the influence Billy had on his career.

Billy’s Health Struggles

Billy had been in the hospital for weeks with several health issues, including a major infection in his ears and skull, congestive heart failure, diabetes, and hearing loss. His wife, Valerie, had set up a “recovery fund” on GoFundMe in January to help with the mounting medical bills and rehab costs. The fundraising page had raised over $21,000 at the time of writing.

Valerie had also requested urgent prayers for her husband when doctors wanted to remove him from life support. However, Billy passed away on May 17, with Valerie and their daughter by his side.

Billy’s Legacy

Billy’s legacy in the wrestling world was significant, having mentored wrestlers like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Scott Steiner, and Jess Ventura. He became the WWWF Heavyweight Champion in the 1977-1978 campaign and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

Before his wrestling career, Billy was an award-winning bodybuilder and a friend and training partner of now-Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Final Thoughts

Billy Graham’s passing is a significant loss for the wrestling community. His influence on the careers of many wrestlers, including Ric Flair, will not be forgotten. Fans and colleagues alike mourn the loss of a true legend.

