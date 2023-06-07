Dead – Death – Obituary News : WWE Legend Iron Sheik Passes Away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Iron Sheik, WWE Legend, Dies at 81

The world of professional wrestling has lost one of its most iconic figures. The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, passed away on January 19, 2022, at the age of 81. The news of his death sent shockwaves through the wrestling community and left fans mourning the loss of a true legend.

A Brief History of The Iron Sheik

The Iron Sheik was born in Iran in 1942 and began his wrestling career in the 1970s. He quickly rose to fame as a villainous character, known for his signature move, the camel clutch. He joined the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1979 and became a major player in the company’s “golden age” of the 1980s.

During his time in the WWF, The Iron Sheik was involved in some of the biggest storylines and matches of the era. He famously defeated Bob Backlund for the WWF Heavyweight Championship in 1983, ending Backlund’s nearly six-year reign as champion. The Iron Sheik’s reign as champion was short-lived, however, as he lost the title to Hulk Hogan just a month later in a match that would go down in wrestling history.

After his run as champion, The Iron Sheik continued to be a prominent figure in the WWF, feuding with the likes of Hogan, Sgt. Slaughter, and Ultimate Warrior. He eventually left the WWF in 1987 and continued to wrestle for various promotions throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

The Legacy of The Iron Sheik

The Iron Sheik’s impact on professional wrestling cannot be overstated. He was one of the most recognizable and influential figures of his time, and his legacy lives on to this day. Many wrestlers have cited The Iron Sheik as an inspiration, and his signature move, the camel clutch, has been imitated by countless wrestlers over the years.

Aside from his in-ring accomplishments, The Iron Sheik was also known for his larger-than-life personality and his outspokenness. He was famous for his colorful interviews and his tendency to speak his mind, regardless of the consequences. He was a true original and a one-of-a-kind character, and his presence will be sorely missed.

Tributes to The Iron Sheik

Following the news of The Iron Sheik’s death, tributes poured in from wrestlers and fans alike. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon released a statement saying, “The Iron Sheik was one of the greatest villains in the history of sports-entertainment. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Many wrestlers took to social media to share their memories of The Iron Sheik and express their condolences. Hulk Hogan, who had a long-standing feud with The Iron Sheik, tweeted, “RIP to my brother The Iron Sheik. I’ll never forget our matches and the memories we created together. He was a one-of-a-kind character and will be missed.”

Other wrestlers who paid tribute to The Iron Sheik included Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, and Chris Jericho, among many others.

The Iron Sheik’s Legacy Lives On

Although The Iron Sheik may no longer be with us, his legacy will continue to live on through the countless wrestlers he inspired and the fans he entertained over the years. He was a true legend of the wrestling world, and his impact on the industry will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Iron Sheik. You will be missed.

