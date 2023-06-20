Dead – Death – Obituary News : WWE Legend’s Sudden Death Leaves The Rock Heartbroken

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Rock Talks About Father’s Day and Regret

On Father’s Day, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to his Instagram to talk about his father’s death and the pain that comes with it. He revealed that he never reconciled with his father before his sudden passing, making every Father’s Day a tricky and painful day for him.

However, he also acknowledged that Father’s Day is also one of his greatest days because of his three amazing daughters who tell him they love him and wish him a happy Father’s Day.

The Rock urged his followers to reconcile with their fathers, even if they are working through complicated issues. He emphasized the importance of getting the drama behind them and getting right with their dads, as the alternative is regret.

He ended his message with a heartfelt “Happy Father’s Day. We’re all lucky boys.”

Simone Johnson’s Struggles in WWE NXT

In 2020, WWE signed Simone Johnson, the daughter of wrestling icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, sparking high expectations from fans and the industry alike. However, despite her debut as Ava Raine and her presence in WWE NXT, Simone Johnson has yet to make a substantial impact in the ring, leading to doubts about her future on television.

At just 21 years old, Simone Johnson has been considered a promising prospect for WWE, with the potential to follow in her father’s footsteps and showcase the same athletic prowess that made The Rock a household name. As a member of the Schism stable in WWE NXT, she had the opportunity to develop her skills and prove herself to the fans.

Despite spending over two years in developmental training, Raine has struggled to demonstrate noticeable improvement in her wrestling skills. She made her singles debut a few weeks ago, but the match received widespread criticism due to her perceived lack of in-ring ability.

Dutch Mantell, a respected figure in the wrestling industry, expressed his opinion on the matter during a podcast discussion. Mantell believes that Simone Johnson is still inexperienced as a wrestler, referring to her as being “green.” He further suggested that The Rock himself would not allow his daughter to appear on television at this point, as it could potentially reflect poorly on him and their family name.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Simone Johnson in WWE NXT, but it is clear that she still has a lot of work to do to prove herself as a wrestler and live up to the expectations set by her father’s legacy.

News Source : Wrestling Edge

Source Link :The Rock Heartbroken After WWE Legend ‘Died Suddenly’/