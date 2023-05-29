Dead – Death – Obituary News : WWII vet and Honor Flight advocate dies at 97

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering World War II Veteran Irving Abramson: A Life of Service and Sacrifice

The Battle of the Bulge

It was during the Battle of the Bulge when Irving “Irv” Abramson, then 18 years old, experienced the horrors of war. He and two other American soldiers were digging a foxhole when Nazi artillery shells started raining down on them. They lay on their sides, with Mr. Abramson in the middle, and prayed as the earth shook and splintered wood and red-hot shrapnel rained down. When he opened his eyes, it was daylight and a medic stood over him. Mr. Abramson raised an arm but again fell unconscious. He woke three days later in a hospital and asked about his buddies in the foxhole. They didn’t make it.

On the left side of his body, the side that was exposed, Mr. Abramson suffered broken leg bones, a smashed knee, four broken ribs, a punctured lung, and shrapnel burns. He attributed his survival to sub-zero temperatures that kept him from bleeding out and the fact that his friends, who didn’t survive, shielded him.

A Lifetime of Silence

It took Mr. Abramson a year and multiple surgeries before he was released from a military hospital. It took him nearly a lifetime, racked with survivor’s guilt, before he could talk about what happened. After the war, Mr. Abramson returned to Chicago, where he grew up. He married, had three kids, and went to work at his in-laws’ salvage yard and auto parts business. He banned war movies or anything war-related from appearing on the television in his family’s West Rogers Park home. For years, his time in the war was not something that was talked about, his family said.

A Turning Point

That changed when his granddaughter Deena called to ask him about his service for a school project — and he talked to her about it. “It kind of cracked the door a little bit for him,” said Mr. Abramson’s son, Lee. “And then, a few years later, the floodgates opened when he went on a trip with Honor Flight Chicago.”

Honor Flight Chicago is a nonprofit that flies veterans to the nation’s capital to visit war memorials, providing care and accolades every step of the way — all expenses paid. Mr. Abramson became the group’s primary spokesman, giving more than 200 speeches everywhere from trade union halls to school auditoriums.

A Life of Service

Mr. Abramson died May 16 from heart failure. He was 97. After being introduced, Mr. Abramson, who was awarded a Purple Heart, dressed in full military uniform, would receive a standing ovation, and occasionally quip from the lectern: “As my uncle used to say, when people are smiling and clapping, you better check to see if your fly is unzipped.”

If there were gaps in funding for veterans in Illinois to participate, Mr. Abramson would call the mayor of their town. “There was nothing to him calling and saying ‘There are people in your city waiting to fly. Do you know anyone who can help us get this done?’ There was no one he wasn’t too proud to call, and he’d share his story and they’d both be crying on the phone,” Mary Pettinato, the co-founder of Honor Flight Chicago, said.

“That flight for him in 2009 was the turning point, he was able to let go of all he saw and did during the war, and he wanted others to have that privilege,” she said, noting that Mr. Abramson was making calls and giving speeches right up until the time he died.

A Life Well-Lived

Mr. Abramson grew up in the back of his parents’ sweets shop in a predominantly Jewish area of Albany Park. After graduating from Lane Tech High School, he took a few classes at the Illinois Institute of Technology. The thought of having college tuition covered by the government upon completion of military service enticed him to enlist in the Army at age 17.

After the war, he enrolled at Loyola University Chicago. “Unfortunately by that time, I was pretty shook up with PTSD. I tried to study and concentrate, but it was quite impossible. I couldn’t,” Mr. Abramson said in the Portraits of Honor interview. “My head wouldn’t handle the volume of learning that was required. And I was fortunate enough to meet a wonderful lady that I married.”

Mr. Abramson traveled everywhere with his wife, Doris, who died in 2020. Family members joked that his lifelong effort to make her smile, often with the gift of a stuffed animal, made the two seem like newlyweds. He moved to Skokie after his kids were grown and wrote and produced musicals for synagogues. He created games for his grandkids that included competitive coloring book races and applying masking tape to your nose.

Mr. Abramson is survived by his son, two daughters, 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Services have been held. The memory of Irving “Irv” Abramson, a World War II veteran who dedicated his life to service and sacrifice, will live on.

News Source : Chicago Sun-Times

Source Link :Irv Abramson, WWII Battle of the Bulge survivor and Honor Flight Chicago booster, dies at 97/