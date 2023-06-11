Dead – Death – Obituary News : WWII Vet John Bellefontaine Dies at 98

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John Bellefontaine, WWII Veteran and Hometown Hero, Passes Away

John Bellefontaine, a WWII veteran and hometown hero, passed away on May 28, 2021, just one day before Memorial Day. He was 98 years old.

A Life of Service

Born in Montreal, Canada, Bellefontaine’s family moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, where he became a U.S. citizen in 1942. The following year, at the age of 18, he joined the Army and was assigned to the 551st Parachute Infantry Battalion.

Bellefontaine fought in France and the Battle of the Bulge, where he served as a French interpreter. His unit lost four out of five men in the freezing weather before the German attack was repulsed.

“I did what I was expected to do, and we were trained so much we did everything automatically,” Bellefontaine said. “All of a sudden there’s bullets in the air and you’re wondering how you got there.”

After retiring from the Army, Bellefontaine worked as an electronics civil service worker. He was awarded the WW II Victory medal and Parachute Wings with Combat Jump Star and Combat Infantry Badge and Order of the Airborne Bayonet and the American Campaign 1941-1945, the Bronze Star of Valor and the Presidential Unit Citation.

Honoring a Hero

In September 2020, Bellefontaine’s daughter, Deborah Fike, organized a drive-by parade to honor her father’s service after his trip to Belgium to receive the French Legion of Merit medal was canceled due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

More than 100 vehicles, including motorcycles and vehicles flying American flags, drove past Bellefontaine’s home on Irongate Drive. A veterans’ color guard fired a 21-gun salute, and Bellefontaine returned salutes.

“I’m so shocked by the reaction,” he said.

A Lasting Legacy

Bellefontaine is survived by his wife, Patricia, and his three children Yannick and Steve Bellefontaine, and Deborah Fike; stepdaughter Anne Marie, 10 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on June 23 at Allen J. Harden funeral home in Mount Dora at 10 a.m. Burial with honors will be held at Bushnell National Cemetery at 2 p.m. and will be open to the public.

John Bellefontaine’s legacy as a WWII veteran and hometown hero will continue to inspire future generations to serve their country with honor and dignity.

News Source : Daily Commercial

Source Link :Hometown hero, WWII veteran John Bellefontaine dead at 98/