Dead – Death – Obituary News : WWII Veteran Alec Borrie’s Death: SAS Serviceman Under Blair Mayne

Alec Borrie, WWII Soldier and Pioneer of the SAS, Passes Away at 99

We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Alec Borrie, a WWII soldier and pioneer of the SAS. He took his last breath on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the age of 99. His death has left his family and friends grieving and has also shocked many people who knew him or were inspired by his heroic deeds.

A Brief Biography of Alec Borrie

Alec Borrie was born in London in 1924. He joined the SAS in 1944 after a successful interview with Paddy Mayne and left his Highland Light Infantry battalion. During his service in the SAS, he witnessed many battles behind enemy lines in France, Germany, and Belgium. He was among the 600 SAS commandos that Winston Churchill ordered to be formed in 1994.

Borrie was known for his bravery, intelligence, and resourcefulness, which helped him survive many dangerous situations during the war. He was even placed in confrontations with the German troops and the Gestapo, which required immense courage and skill. After the war, he pursued a career in law and became a successful barrister.

The Cause of Alec Borrie’s Death

The exact cause of Alec Borrie’s death has not been disclosed yet. However, it is believed that he passed away due to his old age. Borrie lived a long and fulfilling life, and his legacy will continue to inspire many generations to come.

Tributes and Condolences

Since the news of Alec Borrie’s passing has come out, many people have expressed their deep condolences and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. They have praised his bravery, patriotism, and selflessness, which made him a true hero of his time.

The Shoreham Aircraft Museum, where Borrie was a patron, also shared a heartfelt message on their Facebook page, saying:

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of our friend and Patron, Alec Borrie. Alec was an extraordinary man, a WWII veteran and pioneer of the SAS, and a true hero in every sense of the word. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, and his legacy will live on in the stories of his bravery and sacrifice. Rest in peace, Alec.”

We join in mourning the loss of Alec Borrie and extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

