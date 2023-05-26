Dead – Death – Obituary News : X-Ray Records Owner Mourned by Regina Music Community

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Regina’s Music Community Mourns Local Record Store Owner

The music community in Regina is mourning the loss of Dave Kuzenko, the owner of X-Ray Records located in the city’s downtown area. Kuzenko’s family confirmed his unexpected passing in a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday.

A Heartbreaking Loss

Kuzenko’s daughters wrote in the post, “We are so heartbroken to share the news of Dave’s sudden and unexpected passing in hospital. His family was by his side, and he went gently and with humour as was his nature. This community and the friendships you shared meant the world to him, and we know how much he meant to the music community in Regina.”

The post also expressed the family’s deep love for their father and how much he will be missed.

X-Ray Records and the Love for Vinyl Records

X-Ray Records has been a part of Regina’s music scene since 1987, specializing in vinyl records. Kuzenko spoke to CTV News in December 2020 about what sets vinyl records apart from streaming and other physical media.

“It just has a very sort of warm feeling to it, when you’re listening to records, that CDs just won’t give you,” Kuzenko said.

Kuzenko’s love for vinyl records and his dedication to providing a space for music lovers to explore and discover new music will be missed by the Regina community.

A Tribute to Dave Kuzenko

Following the news of Kuzenko’s passing, many members of Regina’s music community paid tribute to him on social media.

The Regina Symphony Orchestra tweeted, “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Dave Kuzenko, owner of X-Ray Records. He was a vital part of the Regina music scene, and his passion for music will be greatly missed.”

Local musician Colter Wall also shared his condolences on Twitter, writing, “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Dave Kuzenko. X-Ray Records was a staple in the Regina music scene, and his contributions will be missed.”

Kuzenko’s legacy in Regina’s music community will continue to be felt for years to come. He will be remembered for his love of vinyl records and his dedication to supporting local musicians and music lovers.

A Community United in Grief

The outpouring of love and support for Kuzenko’s family and friends on social media is a testament to the impact he had on Regina’s music scene. His loss is deeply felt by the community, but the love and memories he leaves behind will continue to bring comfort in the days ahead.

Rest in peace, Dave Kuzenko.

