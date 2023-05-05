Dead – Death – Obituary News : xQc’s Pet Squirrel Dies on Twitch Stream

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Popular Twitch Streamer xQc Shares Heartbreaking News of His Squirrel Passing Away

Introduction

Félix Lengyel, more commonly known online as xQc or xQcOW, is a famous Canadian Twitch Streamer and internet personality. Currently, xQc is the most-watched and biggest streamer on Twitch, with more than 11 million+ followers. His numbers are so insane that his average viewership count is 100k+. However, xQc has been going through a tough time lately, from legal issues to leaked DMs, and now he has shared the heartbreaking news of his squirrel passing away.

xQc’s Recent Troubles

Lately, xQc has been having trouble with his ex-roommate/girlfriend, Adept. The whole thing has even escalated to a court hearing. On March 16, xQc leaked his Twitter DM’s with Adin Ross during his Livestream, which made him flustered and scurried to provide an explanation. Just a few days after that, he leaked his Twitter DM’s again. He’s now in the headlines once again after sharing his thoughts on people who subscribe or pay for Onlyfans content. About a month ago, xQc made a claim saying that some people were denied entry into tournaments because they were associated with him.

The Passing of Sullivan

On May 5, xQc was streaming on Twitch when he delivered the news of his squirrel passing away. xQc was apparently feeding the squirrel regularly and even named it Sullivan. The squirrel that xQc was feeding reportedly got run over in the middle of the road. It’s evident that xQc was very attached to the little creature as he shared the sad news with his viewers.

xQc said, “My assistant came in today, okay, and she said that when she was driving in, in the middle of the main street, she found Sullivan’s body, in the middle of the road. Chat, my squirrel that I’ve been feeding, he got run over. Sullivan has died, age four.”

It’s a heartbreaking moment for anyone who has lost a pet or someone close to them. xQc has always been known for his emotional streams and his ability to connect with his viewers on a personal level. It’s evident that he is going through a tough time, and the passing of Sullivan only adds to his troubles.

The Impact of xQc’s Loss

xQc’s emotional connection with his viewers has made him a popular figure on Twitch, and the news of Sullivan’s passing has struck a chord with his fans. Many of them took to social media to express their condolences and support for xQc during this difficult time. It’s a testament to the impact that xQc has had on the Twitch community and how much he means to his fans.

It’s essential to remember that behind the screen, xQc is a human being who goes through the same struggles and emotions as the rest of us. His vulnerability and willingness to share his personal life with his viewers have made him a beloved figure in the Twitch community. It’s crucial to show empathy and support for xQc during this difficult time.

Conclusion

xQc has had a rough few months, from legal issues to leaked DMs, and now the passing of his beloved pet, Sullivan. It’s a reminder that life can be unpredictable and that we should cherish the moments we have with the people and pets we love. It’s essential to show support and empathy for xQc during this difficult time and remember that he is a human being who goes through the same struggles as the rest of us. Rest in peace, Sullivan.

News Source : GameRiv

Source Link :Twitch Streamer xQc’s Squirrel has Passed Away/