Dead – Death – Obituary News : Y. Takahashi Dies at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Yukihiro Takahashi, a renowned musician, percussionist, singer and fashion designer, passed away on January 11th, 2023, at the age of 70. Takahashi was one of the co-founders of the legendary Yellow Magic Orchestra, and his contributions to the world of music and fashion have been immense. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020 and had been in and out of the hospital several times after surgery. He had been resting at his home in Karzuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, since November 2022, but unfortunately, he contracted pneumonia in early January, which led to his health deteriorating. Takahashi eventually passed away due to aspiration pneumonia caused by a neurological disorder.

Born in 1952 in Tokyo, Takahashi started his career as a musician in high school. He was motivated by his older brother Nobuyuki, and he began playing drums with college musicians while still in high school. At the age of 16, Takahashi started his professional career as a studio musician, and he gained considerable popularity in Japan in the 1970s after playing for Sadistic Mika Band. In 1977, he released his solo album, Saravah!, which was produced by Ryuichi Sakamoto after the trio disbanded.

In 1978, Haruomi Hosono hired Takahashi and Sakamoto to record his album, Paraiso, which is credited to Hosono and the Yellow Magic Band. That same year, the three musicians formed the Royal Orchestra. Given Takahashi’s reputation and track record, Twitter was flooded with condolences as soon as news of his death broke.

Takahashi has featured in 23 solo albums. He became famous with his band, Yellow Magic Orchestra, especially with their album Yellow Magic Orchestra, which is a famous example of the synthpop genre, combining computer technology, synthesizers, and video game sounds. The fact that the album charted on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard R&B Albums shows just how popular it was.

In an interview with Dublab in 2020, Takahashi said, “I never expected music from the 1970s in Japan and urban pop music with which I had no connection to become popular in the United States. I also find it unusual that my music, as well as [others like] Akiko Yano and Haruomi Hosono, they are both classified as urban pop.”

He continued, “In the 1970s, Japanese artists were inspired by pop music and Western fusion. Japanese artists tended to be quite technical, so even they tried to imitate the music. Westerners, the voice always has a distinct Japanese accent. Westerners probably hear such recordings find them kitschy.”

Takahashi recorded seven albums with the Golden Orchestra and 23 solo albums. His latest album, Life Anew, was released in 2013. Takahashi’s previous projects include The Beatniks with Keiichi Suzuki, Sketch Show with Hoson, and Pupa with Tomoya Harada and Hiroshi Takano, among others.

Takahashi’s contributions to the world of fashion have been equally important. He was known for his unique sense of style and for collaborating with various fashion designers. He designed his own stage costumes and created the iconic look for Yellow Magic Orchestra.

Takahashi’s impact on the world of music and fashion will always be remembered. He was a true pioneer and innovator, and his legacy will live on through his music and fashion designs. His passing is a great loss to the world, but his contributions will continue to inspire future generations. Rest in peace, Yukihiro Takahashi.

News Source : NEWSTARS Education

Source Link :Yukihiro Takahashi Passed Away At The Age Of 70/