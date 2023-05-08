Dead – Death – Obituary News : Yaakov Shwekey’s Mother, Rachel Shwekey, Dies at Age 78

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Passing of Rachel Shwekey, Mother of Renowned Jewish Vocalist Yaakov Shwekey

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Jewish community mourns the loss of Rachel Shwekey, who passed away in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 77. Rachel, who was living in Miami at the time of her passing, had recently suffered severe pneumonia. Unfortunately, her condition deteriorated, leading to her passing.

A Descendant of Vizhnitz Hasidim

Rachel Shwekey was a descendant of Vizhnitz Hasidim, who survived the Nazi Holocaust. She immigrated to Israel with her family while still a child and later moved permanently to the United States. Her dedication to her faith, culture, and family was evident in the way she lived her life.

A Mother of Famous Musicians

Rachel is survived by her three sons, Yaakov, Yosef Chaim, and Moshe Dovid, all of them famous musicians. Yaakov Shwekey is a renowned Jewish vocalist who has touched the hearts of many with his soul-stirring music. His brothers, Yosef Chaim and Moshe Dovid, are also accomplished musicians who have made a significant impact in the Jewish music industry.

A Small Funeral

A small funeral was held at Newark Airport prior to Rachel’s transport to Israel, where she will be laid to rest at 6:30 pm on Tuesday in the Eretz HaChaim cemetery in Beit Shemesh. The funeral was attended by family members, close friends, and members of the Jewish community who came to pay their respects to Rachel and her family.

Baruch Dayan HaEmet

The Jewish community extends its deepest sympathies to Rachel Shwekey’s family and friends during this difficult time. May her memory be a blessing to all those who knew her, and may her soul rest in peace. Baruch Dayan HaEmet.

News Source : JewishPress

Source Link :Rachel Shwekey, Mother of Jewish Vocalist Yaakov Shwekey Passes Away | The Jewish Press – JewishPress.com | Hana Levi Julian | 18 Iyyar 5783 – May 8, 2023/