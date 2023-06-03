Dead – Death – Obituary News : Yahaya Bello survives gunmen attack

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gunmen Attack: Yahaya Bello Escapes Death

The convoy of the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, was attacked on Saturday by people believed to be supporters of Alh. Muritala Yakubu Ajaka. The incident, which occurred at about 12.30 hours, left many people injured. Governor Bello, however, escaped death.

The attack, which took place in Okene, Kogi State, was a result of a political rivalry between the supporters of Governor Bello and Alh. Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, who is said to be eyeing the governorship position of the state in the next election.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers, who were armed with guns and machetes, blocked the convoy of Governor Bello and started shooting sporadically. The governor’s security detail responded quickly and engaged the attackers in a gun battle, which lasted for about an hour.

Many people were injured in the attack, including some members of the governor’s security detail. However, Governor Bello escaped unhurt.

The attack has been condemned by many political leaders in the state, who have called for an immediate investigation into the incident. The governor himself has also condemned the attack and has called for calm among his supporters.

This incident is not the first of its kind in Kogi State. The state has been known for its volatile political environment, with a history of political violence and thuggery. In the last election, there were reports of violence and intimidation, and several people lost their lives.

The attack on Governor Bello’s convoy is a reminder of the need for political leaders to address the issue of political violence in the state. The government must take proactive measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

One of the ways to prevent political violence in the state is to ensure that the electoral process is free, fair, and transparent. The government must work with all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organizations, and the media, to ensure that the electoral process is credible.

Another way to prevent political violence is to address the issue of youth unemployment in the state. Many young people in Kogi State are unemployed and are easily recruited by politicians to engage in violent activities. The government must create more job opportunities for young people in the state and provide them with the necessary skills and training to be self-employed.

The government must also provide adequate security for political leaders in the state. Governor Bello’s attack is a clear indication that political leaders in the state are not safe. The government must provide them with adequate security to enable them to carry out their duties without fear of attack.

In conclusion, the attack on Governor Bello’s convoy is a sad reminder of the need for the government to address the issue of political violence in Kogi State. The government must take proactive measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The electoral process must be free, fair, and transparent, and the issue of youth unemployment must be addressed. The government must also provide adequate security for political leaders in the state. The people of Kogi State deserve peace and security, and the government must do everything possible to ensure that they get it.

Assassination attempt Political violence Security threats Nigerian politics Political instability

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Gunmen attack: Yahaya Bello escapes death/