Dead – Death – Obituary News : Yankees reliever George Frazier dies at 68

Remembering George Frazier: A True Baseball Legend

The baseball world lost a true legend on Monday, as former relief pitcher and beloved broadcaster George Frazier passed away at the age of 68. Frazier made two World Series appearances over a decade-long career in the Major Leagues, before transitioning to a career as a broadcaster.

Frazier’s career in baseball began in 1978, when he was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth round of the amateur draft. He quickly rose through the ranks of the Cardinals’ farm system, making his Major League debut in 1982.

Over the course of his career, Frazier played for six different teams, including the Cardinals, the New York Yankees, and the Chicago Cubs. He was known for his impressive fastball, which often clocked in at over 90 miles per hour.

Despite his talent on the field, Frazier’s career was not without its ups and downs. He struggled with injuries throughout his time in the Major Leagues, and was often used as a reliever rather than a starting pitcher. However, he persevered through these challenges, and was a key member of the Yankees’ bullpen during their championship-winning season in 1981.

After retiring from baseball in 1987, Frazier transitioned to a career in broadcasting. He began working as a color commentator for the Colorado Rockies in 1998, and quickly became a beloved figure among Rockies fans. His deep knowledge of the game, combined with his affable personality and sense of humor, made him a fan favorite.

Frazier’s broadcasting career spanned nearly two decades, and he was a fixture in the Rockies’ broadcast booth until his retirement in 2015. During his time as a broadcaster, he was known for his insightful commentary, his ability to break down complex plays, and his infectious enthusiasm for the game.

In addition to his work as a broadcaster, Frazier was also involved in a number of charitable endeavors throughout his career. He was a frequent participant in the Rockies’ annual charity golf tournament, and was a strong advocate for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Frazier’s legacy in the world of baseball is a lasting one. He was a talented player, a beloved broadcaster, and a true ambassador for the game. His contributions to the sport will be remembered for years to come, and his impact on the lives of those who knew and loved him will never be forgotten.

As the baseball world mourns the loss of George Frazier, his memory will continue to live on through the countless fans, colleagues, and friends whose lives he touched. He will be remembered as a true baseball legend, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players and broadcasters for years to come.

