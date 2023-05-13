Dead – Death – Obituary News : Yaqoob Atif, ‘Paani da bulbula’ singer, dies at 76

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Pakistani Vocalist Yaqoob Atif Bulbula Passes Away Leaving Behind a Legacy of Melodious Music

On Friday, the music industry lost a legend as Yaqoob Atif Bulbula, affectionately known as Bulbula Saheb, passed away in Lahore. Despite battling paralysis for the past two years, Bulbula’s talent continued to shine, leaving behind a legacy of his melodious track ‘Paani da bulbula’.

Bulbula’s Funeral Congregation Held in Garhi Shahu

The funeral congregation was held in Garhi Shahu, where friends, family, and fans gathered to bid their final goodbyes. Pakistani actor Khaled Anam expressed his sorrow on Instagram, announcing the singer’s demise and wishing for eternal peace for his soul.

Bulbula Captivated Audiences Internationally

Known for his versatility in film and television, Bulbula portrayed characters ranging from a peon to a king. Notable appearances include PTV plays such as Waris, Andhera Ujala, and Aj di Kahani, as well as films like Pappu Lahoria and many more.

Bulbula Held the Distinction of Being the First-Ever Punjabi Rap Singer

Bulbula held the distinction of being the first-ever Punjabi rap singer, and his debut song ‘Zindagi paani da bulbula’ was released in October 1979. This iconic track was later sung by Abrarul Haq for the film Zinda Bhaag, released in 2013.

Bulbula’s Early Recognition of Vocal Talent

Displaying his vocal talent from a young age, Bulbula was recognized by his school’s headmaster, who entrusted him with leading the morning assembly. Starting with reciting ‘Lab pe aati hai dua’, he eventually expanded his repertoire to include naats.

Bulbula’s Melodious Music Will Be Missed

Bulbula was a true icon in the music industry, captivating audiences not only in Pakistan but also internationally. His melodious voice will be missed, but his legacy will live on through his music. May he rest in peace.

News Source : Web Desk

Source Link :‘Paani da bulbula’ singer Yaqoob Atif passes away at 76/