Dead – Death – Obituary News : Yarmouth murder sentencing: Mother of Colton Cook seeks answers on his death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Wayne Crawford sentenced for second-degree murder, receives 10-year parole ineligibility

Background

On Friday, January 15th, 2021, Wayne Crawford was sentenced for second-degree murder in the death of his former girlfriend, Stacey Cook. The trial took place in a Yarmouth courtroom, where Crawford was found guilty of the crime in September 2020.

The Crime

On November 27th, 2018, Stacey Cook’s body was found by a passerby on a dirt road in East Kemptville, Nova Scotia. She had been killed by blunt force trauma to the head. Crawford was arrested and charged with her murder in December 2018.

During the trial, it was revealed that Crawford and Cook had a tumultuous relationship, with reports of physical and emotional abuse. The Crown argued that Crawford killed Cook in a fit of rage after she ended their relationship. Crawford maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

The Sentence

Justice Christa Brothers sentenced Crawford to life in prison with a parole ineligibility period of 10 years. This means that Crawford will not be eligible for parole until he has served 10 years of his sentence. After that time, he will be able to apply for parole.

Justice Brothers explained her decision, stating that Crawford’s actions were “cruel and senseless” and that he had shown no remorse for his actions. She also noted that Cook’s family will never be able to fully recover from their loss.

Reaction

The sentencing has been met with mixed reactions from the public. Some feel that the sentence is too lenient, given the brutality of the crime. Others feel that it is fair, as Crawford will have to serve a significant portion of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Cook’s family released a statement following the sentencing, expressing their gratitude to the police, Crown prosecutors, and Justice Brothers. They also stated that they are relieved that Crawford will be behind bars for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

The sentencing of Wayne Crawford for the murder of Stacey Cook has brought some closure for her family, but it is a reminder of the devastating consequences of domestic violence. It is important that we continue to raise awareness about this issue and provide support for those who may be experiencing abuse in their relationships.

Yarmouth murder case Colton Cook’s death Unsolved murder mystery Justice for Colton Cook Legal proceedings and sentencing

News Source : saltwire.com – Tina Comeau

Source Link :Why did he die? Colton Cook's mom begs for answers during sentencing of Yarmouth murder/